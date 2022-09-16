autoevolution
FEATURED:   autoevolution's V8 Month
Car video reviews:
 

Ford Mustang Sedan May Only Seem Like a Proper Fusion Revival, but There's a Catch

Home > News > Renderings
16 Sep 2022, 08:01 UTC ·
It looks like someone did their homework and caught Ford’s easter egg ideation sketch reference towards a hypothetical four-door S650 Mustang sedan. But then they also used the ‘cat ate my homework’ trick on us…
Ford Mustang four door Sedan rendering by KDesign AG 9 photos
Ford Mustang four door Sedan rendering by KDesign AGFord Mustang four door Sedan rendering by KDesign AGFord Mustang four door Sedan rendering by KDesign AGFord Mustang four door Sedan rendering by KDesign AGFord Mustang four door Sedan rendering by KDesign AGFord Mustang four door Sedan rendering by KDesign AGFord Mustang four door Sedan rendering by KDesign AGFord Mustang four door Sedan rendering by KDesign AG
So, at long last, Ford has officially unveiled the first images and details about the S650 seventh-generation Mustang pony car. Complete with coupe and Convertible, EcoBoost and 5.0-liter GT, as well as a brand-new Dark Horse performance family (track-only S and R models included), among many others.

Naturally, until we can get our hands on the new iteration, the talk of town is design. And that is also valid across the virtual realm, where even Ford played a potential trick on everyone by tucking inside an ideation sketch reel a lonely image of a four-door Mustang sedan.

No one knows why – is that a future EV, something to appease the Crown Vic or Mondeo/Fusion/Taurus fans, or what? Well, it is safe to say these questions might remain forever unanswered. However, a four-door sedan version of the all-new Mustang is something other people have thought about.

For example, Kleber Silva, the Brazil-based virtual artist known as KDesign AG on social media, is finally almost ready to give up the European mood as he embarked on his Ford Mustang limo journey of discovery on Behance. Alas, if he observed the official ideation sketch, he chose to blatantly ignore it and go on a different, uglier route.

The catch is not with the front end of this hypothetical four-door Mustang sedan or even the side – even though I am getting some odd vibes from there as well. Instead, the obvious issue is with the rear styling, which seems way too deeply inspired by stuff made under the lion banner, or more precisely, feels like a modified Peugeot 508 rear. So, does it get our CGI hall pass, or not?

Google News iconFollow autoevolution on Google News
Ford Mustang Sedan Ford Mustang sedan four-door limousine CGI new body style rendering kdesign ag
 
 
 
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories