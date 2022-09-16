Ford Mustang Sedan May Only Seem Like a Proper Fusion Revival, but There's a Catch

It looks like someone did their homework and caught Ford’s easter egg ideation sketch reference towards a hypothetical four-door S650 Mustang sedan. But then they also used the ‘cat ate my homework’ trick on us…
So, at long last, Ford has officially unveiled the first images and details about the S650 seventh-generation Mustang pony car. Complete with coupe and Convertible, EcoBoost and 5.0-liter GT, as well as a brand-new Dark Horse performance family (track-only S and R models included), among many others.
Naturally, until we can get our hands on the new iteration, the talk of town is design. And that is also valid across the virtual realm, where even Ford played a potential trick on everyone by tucking inside an ideation sketch reel a lonely image of a four-door Mustang sedan.
No one knows why – is that a future EV, something to appease the Crown Vic or Mondeo/Fusion/Taurus fans, or what? Well, it is safe to say these questions might remain forever unanswered. However, a four-door sedan version of the all-new Mustang is something other people have thought about.
For example, Kleber Silva, the Brazil-based virtual artist known as KDesign AG on social media, is finally almost ready to give up the European mood as he embarked on his Ford Mustang limo journey of discovery on Behance. Alas, if he observed the official ideation sketch, he chose to blatantly ignore it and go on a different, uglier route.
The catch is not with the front end of this hypothetical four-door Mustang sedan or even the side – even though I am getting some odd vibes from there as well. Instead, the obvious issue is with the rear styling, which seems way too deeply inspired by stuff made under the lion banner, or more precisely, feels like a modified Peugeot 508 rear. So, does it get our CGI hall pass, or not?
