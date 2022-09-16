2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse “Wagon” Looks Like the Track Option for Big Families

It was not enough that ICE enthusiasts rejoiced at the sight of the EcoBoost and up to 500-hp 5.0-liter V8 GT when Ford introduced the 2024 Mustang. The Blue Oval also wanted track fans at the party.
So, despite fears that ICE muscle cars are going the way of the dodo because of the EV revolution, Ford has given another traditional lease of life to its legendary Mustang with no electrified options in sight (yet). Instead, they are going all in on the track-related goodies, with variants for both aficionados, semi-pros, and professional racers (think GT3, GT4, and even Le Mans from 2024).
So, it’s a good day to be a Ford Mustang fan; it is even better to be a track enthusiast by the weekend. How about the rest of the week, though, especially if you are a (big) family-oriented person? Well, it seems there may be an even better solution aside from Blue Oval’s new Dark Horse (plus track-only S and R) Mustangs. Albeit, it is only a digital one, unfortunately.
Jim, the virtual artist better known as jlord8 on social media, clearly knows how to juggle with our car dreams, and now CGI cooks a more practical station wagon out of the all-new S650, seventh-generation Ford Mustang. But with a twist, because his “imagination land” knows better.
Thus, meet the 2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse Station Wagon, the “most track-capable 5.0-liter V8 street-legal Mustang ever” when fitted with the Handling Package, as per official word from Blue Oval’s head honchos. But, across the virtual realm, it is also perfectly capable of hauling a family of five plus all the luggage they need for an ensemble weekend adventure at the track.
Oh, and has anyone noticed that we are dealing with a five-door Mustang? But that should not be such a major surprise, especially when considering that Ford itself buried a four-door Mustang sedan easter egg into its official ideation sketch reel!
