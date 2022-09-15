Ferrari Purosangue SW Takes a CGI Swing at Family Values With Funky Breadvan DNA

We know that Detroit’s belated Auto Show just kicked off into high gear with POTUS swinging by to check out EVs and the Z06, or the 2024 Ford Mustang finally revealed in all its S650 glory.
But the virtual automotive artist’ world is still dumbstruck at the sight of the glorious four-door, four-seat luxury crossover SUV with a Prancing Horse instead of a brand emblem. And there is no need to take our word for granted, as we have valuable examples.
In case you are wondering what is right or wrong about the all-new Ferrari Purosangue SUV, there are two valuable yet contrary opinions from Marouane Bembli, the virtual artist better known as TheSketchMonkey on YouTube, and from the pixel master hiding under the j.b.cars pseudonym, who both tried to explain as best as they could from their extreme POVs.
However, most folks might be interested to check out what happens with the CGI experts dabbling in between, as they will represent the digital bread and virtual butter of upcoming transformations. Oddly enough, one of the opinions comes from Jim, the virtual artist better known as jlord8 on social media, who knows how to juggle our car dreams mostly from the Americana POV and, occasionally, with a little bit of JDM flair.
Alas, the introduction of Ferrari’s first SUV (even though they do not admit that their practical coach-door high-rider is a sport utility vehicle) was too big to pass on, at least until the virtual seventh-generation ‘Stang frenzy kicks into high gear in just a few hours from the initial leak and official introduction during The Stampede.
Naturally, given the chosen styling, as well as the family-oriented daily-driver characteristics (as much as a 715-hp V12-powered vehicle can truly incorporate them), it was only logical for the pixel master to go for a traditional station wagon transformation. However, are we sensing just a little bit of classical, quirky influence from one of the most famous Ferrari Shooting Brakes of all time, the 1962 Ferrari 250 GT SWB Breadvan?
