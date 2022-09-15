Slammed Caddy Escalade-V ESV Prepares a Humongous Digital Laugh for Ferrari's SUV

Before it was released, everyone was mad at Ferrari for succumbing to the Cullinan and Urus pressure to join the ultra-luxury super-SUV segment. Now they are going berserk over trying to buy one.
While all eyes are on the developing stories centered around the 2022 edition of NAIAS, which occurs (a little later than before) in Detroit as we speak, it turns out that all bank accounts are being prepared for the shock of a Ferrari Purosangue acquisition. After all, it’s the first crossover SUV from the Prancing Horse brand and their first family-oriented high-performance model at the same time.
But not everyone might be willing to give them a hall pass just because they added coach doors to make it easier to get in and out of the rear seats. Remember, others too can play the high-performance SUV game, including from across the Atlantic Ocean, and can easily brag about having a lot more space than a Cullinan or a Urus. For example, GM just announced the Tahoe RST Performance Edition in Detroit.
Alas, that might not be enough as the 6.2-liter V8 lacks a crucial detail: supercharging. So, instead, we might jump to Cadillac’s ultra-posh and mega-powerful 682-horsepower Escalade-V. Even better, someone thought about an ESV that could laugh its humongous allure in the face of puny Ferrari Purosangue adversity. Sadly, only digitally, for now.
Still, the all-white lowered on matching aftermarket wheels digital build project idea stemming from the imagination of Musa Rio Tjahjono, the virtual artist better known as musartwork on social media, is not that hard to conceive in the real world. Granted, you need to buy that behemoth of Escalade-V ESV in the first place, and only then apply the necessary wrap and tuning changes…
