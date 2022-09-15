Unofficial Jeep Avenger Convertible SUV Looks Like a Perfect Electric Dune Buggy

Marvel’s The Avengers might have delivered the Endgame in the fictional world of superheroes. But over into the real world, it is Jeep that might turn out to be the real EV berserker and not just another carpet knight.
All eyes, including those belonging to Mopar fans, are on the ongoing 2022 North American International Auto Show taking place a little later than usual in Detroit – where Jeep also has a lot of electrified novelties to perch under the spotlight. But the Old Continent was not forgotten, either, thanks to the earlier introduction of the Avenger, a cool little B-segment crossover SUV.
This subcompact vehicle is scheduled to arrive in Europe next year with region-specific underpinnings and fresh with battery power alone. Alas, the off-road specialist has not forgotten about its diehard 4x4 fans, so the little Avenger also promises some best-in-class trail-rated goodies, along with a range of 400 km (over 248 miles). But does all that matter to virtual automotive artists?
Probably not, or at least not enough to refrain them from having their merry way with the nimble Jeep Avenger. Slotted under the entry-level Renegade, the EV baby Jeep might turn out to be the perfect impersonation of the dune buggy atmosphere. For the 21st century electric revolution, that is. And how did the pixel master better known as X-Tomi Design on social media achieve that atmosphere?
Simple, after a few well-pointed CGI brush strokes, the Jeep Avenger EV completely lost the hidden pair of rear doors along with the entirety of the roof and the better part of the trunk hatch. Thus, voila, we now have a Jeep Avenger Convertible that casually dwells on a tall cliff right alongside the sea edge. Over there, it probably dreams of fast dune bashing and other related adventures…
