Restomod S123 Mercedes Puts on a Virtual Rolls Face to Hide Its Slammed Widebody

Sometimes, when you are back in action after a lengthy hiatus, all sorts of quirky things start happening. And that theory is often also valid across the virtual automotive realm.
But there is no need to take our word for granted. Instead, a good case in point could be made here courtesy of London, UK-based virtual artist Al Yasid, better known as al.yasid on social media, who has yet another gorgeous CGI idea that was probably done just to make sure all purists will look away.
So, after he went missing in personal CGI action for what felt like decades (because of work projects, luckily), the pixel master was back with a sort of classical vengeance on vintage stuff. The reason we think that is because he digitally cooked up a hulking Satin Black Mercedes-Benz 300 SL dragster sitting right next to an eerie gray low rider sibling, all Gullwings looking ready to take flight.
But nothing really happened, just as was the case with the next mystery art project – an abandoned, bruised, and battered Ferrari LaFerrari that seemed left behind on a rock at the edge of a forest after some sort of rookie driver mistake. Alas, this time around, at least we see the virtual project car moving, even though it’s all CGI, as well.
And this is all thanks to the inherent good looks of the fabled Mercedes-Benz 123 series, which eventually led to the creation of the E-Class. Sporting a thoroughly slammed attitude and a massive widebody atmosphere on top of the dark green paintjob, this S123 Mercedes-Benz Estate rushes towards something while “putting on a Rolls-Royce face (because why not).”
Well, we might be inclined to say that it is solely due to the restomod LED headlights and the way this aero body kit dresses around the popular Mercedes-Benz figure. But, of course, we might be CGI-mistaken…
So, after he went missing in personal CGI action for what felt like decades (because of work projects, luckily), the pixel master was back with a sort of classical vengeance on vintage stuff. The reason we think that is because he digitally cooked up a hulking Satin Black Mercedes-Benz 300 SL dragster sitting right next to an eerie gray low rider sibling, all Gullwings looking ready to take flight.
But nothing really happened, just as was the case with the next mystery art project – an abandoned, bruised, and battered Ferrari LaFerrari that seemed left behind on a rock at the edge of a forest after some sort of rookie driver mistake. Alas, this time around, at least we see the virtual project car moving, even though it’s all CGI, as well.
And this is all thanks to the inherent good looks of the fabled Mercedes-Benz 123 series, which eventually led to the creation of the E-Class. Sporting a thoroughly slammed attitude and a massive widebody atmosphere on top of the dark green paintjob, this S123 Mercedes-Benz Estate rushes towards something while “putting on a Rolls-Royce face (because why not).”
Well, we might be inclined to say that it is solely due to the restomod LED headlights and the way this aero body kit dresses around the popular Mercedes-Benz figure. But, of course, we might be CGI-mistaken…