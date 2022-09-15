Derelict, Slammed Chevy Nova Has Virtual CF and Gold Attire, Also a Nasty Secret

Today, Chevrolet’s mind is focused on the C8, high-riders, and EVs – and it seems like nothing more, nothing less. So, let us take a welcome – even if only digital – break from the norm.
Sure, most car buyers will have to contend with spending an increasing amount of money (inflation be damned) on the cool ‘Vette, lots of crossovers, SUVs, and trucks – plus a few EV variants of the latter three. But some people can easily stand out in any crowd because they can either imagine their dream build in the digital realm – or even proceed to fabricate it, afterward.
Such is the case here with Dom Host, the virtual artist better known as altered_intent on social media. He is not only an automotive 3D designer but also a fan of chassis fabrication, suspension tinkering, and Rat Rod project builds. Hence, his couple of ratty vehicles which are currently in the works.
But now, he finally returned to the CGI nether from the real-world workshop with the desire to create something personal. And he went after the classic Chevy Nova not because the stripped-down compact car was a monster when packing a big block V8 under the hood but rather due to a daily occurrence. According to the description, he may (or may not) be in love with third-generation Novas because he happens “to pass one every day.”
Naturally, his imagination transformed the little Chevy into something the world might have never seen. So, he fantasized about “a very stock body look with mega flares integrated into it,” a thoroughly slammed atmosphere, a derelict-style granular blue paintjob, as well as a series of interesting features. Sure, we have seen carbon fiber parts and gold wheels (plus accents) before, but how about those disturbingly odd side-door exhausts?
Or even better, how many Chevy Nova fans can say they willingly relinquished the traditional big block V8 monster approach in favor of the nimbler, JDM-inspired Toyota 2JZ swap? And no, we did not make up this last bit, as the pixel master says we “can also see a tiny bit of the 2JZ popping out of the hood.”
