Woody Chevy HHR Is No Virtual Lemon, Packs Baja 4x4 Specs and Mighty Blower

Some folks just have a different understanding of the world. And that is also valid across the sometimes charming, other times dreadful automotive landscape – even if only in CGI.
But there is no need to take our word for granted. A good case in point could be made here courtesy of Timothy Adry Emmanuel, the virtual artist better known as adry53customs on social media, who has a quirky yet oddly cool digital idea – make a Chevy HHR with Baja 4x4 specifications and then also slap on top a mighty blower for something V8.
Modeled after the post-WWII Chevrolet Suburban, the 2006-2011 model year Chevrolet HHR was part of the neo-retro efforts of Detroit automakers to spark the love for heritage styling. Safe to say it was in vain, at least as far as the quirky five-door station wagon/MPV crossover was concerned. And if you need another example of a failure, need we remind you of the Chrysler PT Cruiser?
Anyway, some people still think the oddity of the idea behind the HHR (though not the execution, mind you) remains fresh even today, even if only virtually. Such is the case with Timothy Adry Emmanuel, the pixel master who is also known for his CGI periplus alongside HotCars, but now knows better, that “this cursed GM product might not be for everyone.”
He continues to explain, though: “but for some reason I (think) the 2000s retro styling cars like the T-Bird, PT Cruiser, SSR, Prowler (are) starting to have their charm lately (and) just need some touches here and there to make (them) acceptable.” Well, that is an understatement, considering what is going on with his vision of an ideal Chevy HHR, which is complete with 4x4, a Baja atmosphere, woody panels, humongous off-road tires, and beadlock wheels, “and of course more powa’ baby, big Blowwweeeerrrr.”
