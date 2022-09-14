FWD Caddy Eldorado Has Digitally Risen From the Grave, Should Have Stayed Put?

Cadillac is looking forward to a bright, sustainable future with EV stuff like the Lyriq SUV and Celestiq flagship. But some fans still cannot have enough of the old ways, the “El Dorado” days.
The Cadillac Eldorado luxury nameplate has a bounteous history as its legacy spreads across half a century, between 1952 and 2022. Some will say it lives on even today, and there is no need to trust us – just look at all the stars proudly showing off in (a crimson) one!
Additionally, this Caddy also recently made the rounds of virtual automotive enthusiasts, though perhaps not exactly for the right reasons. Anyway, the background is simple, as Marouane Bembli, the pixel master better known as TheSketchMonkey on social media, is nostalgic about the final, twelfth generation of the famous Caddy.
Thus, he is continuing the revival series with “the Cadillac Eldorado is BACK from the dead!” episode, much to the chagrin of some of his fans, as it turns out. Initially, everything goes according to plan with the latest behind-the-scenes making of video (embedded below), which even has an initial hand-sketch portion to keep everyone on their toes – or CGI brush tips, whatever you prefer.
Then, from the 1:52 mark, he goes through the already traditional detailed car model history and iteration comparisons before delving into the 2002 Caddy Eldorado reinvention from the 7:25 mark. Interestingly, fewer people were upset because he chose the front-wheel drive iteration as the starting point, and more were less than happy with the ultimate, final digital result.
Perhaps it was the odd mix of Caddy ATS-V design elements and Nissan Pathfinder headlights that ultimately led to the fan conclusion that maybe this idea should have stayed put and let the FWD Caddy Eldorado rest in its dismissed model grave. Or, maybe, this is actually your CGI cup of tea?
Additionally, this Caddy also recently made the rounds of virtual automotive enthusiasts, though perhaps not exactly for the right reasons. Anyway, the background is simple, as Marouane Bembli, the pixel master better known as TheSketchMonkey on social media, is nostalgic about the final, twelfth generation of the famous Caddy.
Thus, he is continuing the revival series with “the Cadillac Eldorado is BACK from the dead!” episode, much to the chagrin of some of his fans, as it turns out. Initially, everything goes according to plan with the latest behind-the-scenes making of video (embedded below), which even has an initial hand-sketch portion to keep everyone on their toes – or CGI brush tips, whatever you prefer.
Then, from the 1:52 mark, he goes through the already traditional detailed car model history and iteration comparisons before delving into the 2002 Caddy Eldorado reinvention from the 7:25 mark. Interestingly, fewer people were upset because he chose the front-wheel drive iteration as the starting point, and more were less than happy with the ultimate, final digital result.
Perhaps it was the odd mix of Caddy ATS-V design elements and Nissan Pathfinder headlights that ultimately led to the fan conclusion that maybe this idea should have stayed put and let the FWD Caddy Eldorado rest in its dismissed model grave. Or, maybe, this is actually your CGI cup of tea?