XV70 Toyota Camry Gita Digitally Rekindles the Love for Japanese Station Wagons

Widely known internationally as that Japanese sedan that has been one of the best-selling representatives of the sector for decades, Toyota Camry’s Japanese pronunciation equates to “Kamuri.”
But why are we even mentioning this? Well, someone thought the Kamuri legend needs a little bit of Altezza/Lexus Is inheritance, complete with a station wagon twist. Even if only digitally and not in the real world. So, over across the virtual realm, there’s Sugar Chow, the pixel master better known as sugardesign_1 on social media, who has a penchant for “Touring the world!”
His periplus is not a real one, and it is not even about holiday experiences. Instead, the CGI expert loves station wagons and shooting breaks like no other virtual artist in the automotive realm. At least, that is what he makes us feel, as he passionately depicts various popular car models with the most practical qualities ever.
He dabbles both with exotics – such as the recent Ferrari Roma Lusso Shooting Brake or the Mercedes-AMG SL station wagon – as well as the mundane. But there is no need to take our word for granted. A good case in point could be made here courtesy of his recent digital projects. One is a Honda Civic Type R Station Wagon teaser and the other is the fully-fledged Toyota Camry Gita transformation from sedan to hatchback-station wagon version.
But let us explain the odd name choice (at least for a Westerner). In Japan, the Lexus IS compact executive model was originally available as the Toyota Altezza. And the nameplate followed in the footsteps of its international sibling by also offering a five-door hatchback/station wagon version dubbed Altezza Gita instead of the better-known Lexus IS SportCross.
Now, the author has imagined a possible return of the Gita moniker for a hypothetical Toyota Camry station wagon looking both practical and stylish at the same time. So, does it get our CGI vote of confidence, or not?
