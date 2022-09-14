Outrageous Dodge Charger Has Moot Looks, Big Desire to Be Noticed

With the current Charger and Challenger era coming to an end, Dodge has expanded the offering by launching more versions of the two than ever. Nonetheless, the revised design of the one pictured down below has nothing to do with the automaker.
Sporting a purple-ish hue on most of the exterior, with only the apron, hood, roof, ducktail spoiler, and diffuser having a black finish, this Dodge Charger, which is a Scat Pack, in the Widebody configuration, immediately stands out.
The same lively color was replicated on the multi-spoke alloys that fill the arches just perfectly. Due to the big size, these had to be wrapped in very thin rubber. Another highlight of the muscly sedan, which also has privacy windows, is the negative camber, and it is this modification that has made 412donklife on Instagram, aka the person behind these renderings, refer to it as being a drift-ready machine.
Even though it is very purple-y for our taste, the Dodge Charger in question hasn’t lost its hairy-chested appeal. As a matter of fact, it remains the same, save for the aforementioned modifications, and we wouldn’t mind seeing it under the spotlight at car events and catching a glimpse of the interior, which should be on the special side too, and the engine bay.
As a reminder, the Charger Scat Pack Widebody uses the 6.4-liter V8, hooked up to an eight-speed automatic transmission, which channels 485 hp to the rear wheels. This model returns 18 mpg (13.1 l/100 km) combined, and has an MSRP of $54,835, according to Dodge’s official website.
The normal Scat Pack variant kicks off at $49,140 and uses the same engine. Topping them all are the SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody, and Jailbreak, with their supercharged 6.2-liter V8 that produces 797 hp at 6,300 rpm. The former can be had from $88,140, and the latter from $89,135.
