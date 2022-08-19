Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Digitally Modified With Hellcat V8 Swap, Widebody Kit

Originally a two-door fastback built on the B platform for mid-size applications, the Charger took a turn for the worse in the 1970s. Instead of a muscle car, tighter emission regulations relegated this icon to the personal luxury car segment. Redesigned on the L platform, the Charger was discontinued in 1987, only to come back in grand style in the 2000s.
DaimlerChrysler did many things wrong, but developing the LX platform stands out as a highlight. Refashioned into a four-door sedan, the Charger launched with both V6 and V8 options. The 6.1-liter HEMI topped 425 horsepower and 420 pound-foot or nearly 570 Nm, which is more than plentiful for most prospective customers. However, Dodge went crazy with the 2015 model year facelift that introduced us to a supercharged option.
Introduced in August 2014, the Charger SRT Hellcat is much obliged to belt out 707 horsepower and 650 pound-foot (881 Nm) of torque from a displacement of 6.2 liters. The Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody followed suit for 2021 with a few upgrades, bringing the peak output figures to 797 horsepower and 707 pound-foot (959 Nm) of tire-shredding torque.
As you can tell, Dodge squeezed out pretty much everything from the LX platform and Hellcat engine. The performance of internal combustion-engined vehicles is playing second fiddle to electric vehicles in this day and age, and the brand’s so-called Brotherhood of Muscle knows it all too well. Given these sad circumstances, Dodge had to kill off the ICE muscle car.
The four-door Charger and two-door Challenger will be discontinued sometime next year. The Brampton assembly plant will be retooled in 2024, and it’s due to reopen in 2025. The Windsor plant where Chrysler produces minivans will be retooled as well, namely for the STLA Large platform that’s certain to underpin the series-production Charger Daytona SRT.
“The what?” An electric muscle car, that is, and a Charger with two doors instead of four! Dodge hasn’t mentioned a single thing about electric motor output or zero-to-60 performance, but we all know that Dodge is taking a cue from the Maserati Folgore three-motor powertrain. With more than 1,200 horsepower on deck, the Folgore is certain to ruffle the feathers of ICE loyalists. I’m one of them, but I can’t deny that EVs have come a long way since General Motors rolled out the EV1 teardrop-shaped coupe.
Oscar Vargas, better known as wb.artist20, is much obliged to show us an alternate future of the muscle car in the guise of a Hellcat-swapped Charger Daytona SRT. It rocks huge flares to bring the point home, although redesigned C pillars would be more desirable than look-at-me flares.
“This way you don’t need fake muscle car sounds,” said the pixel artist, referring to the lump under the hood. Oscar would also like to know what you think about his redesign, so give this man your honest opinion.
Introduced in August 2014, the Charger SRT Hellcat is much obliged to belt out 707 horsepower and 650 pound-foot (881 Nm) of torque from a displacement of 6.2 liters. The Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody followed suit for 2021 with a few upgrades, bringing the peak output figures to 797 horsepower and 707 pound-foot (959 Nm) of tire-shredding torque.
As you can tell, Dodge squeezed out pretty much everything from the LX platform and Hellcat engine. The performance of internal combustion-engined vehicles is playing second fiddle to electric vehicles in this day and age, and the brand’s so-called Brotherhood of Muscle knows it all too well. Given these sad circumstances, Dodge had to kill off the ICE muscle car.
The four-door Charger and two-door Challenger will be discontinued sometime next year. The Brampton assembly plant will be retooled in 2024, and it’s due to reopen in 2025. The Windsor plant where Chrysler produces minivans will be retooled as well, namely for the STLA Large platform that’s certain to underpin the series-production Charger Daytona SRT.
“The what?” An electric muscle car, that is, and a Charger with two doors instead of four! Dodge hasn’t mentioned a single thing about electric motor output or zero-to-60 performance, but we all know that Dodge is taking a cue from the Maserati Folgore three-motor powertrain. With more than 1,200 horsepower on deck, the Folgore is certain to ruffle the feathers of ICE loyalists. I’m one of them, but I can’t deny that EVs have come a long way since General Motors rolled out the EV1 teardrop-shaped coupe.
Oscar Vargas, better known as wb.artist20, is much obliged to show us an alternate future of the muscle car in the guise of a Hellcat-swapped Charger Daytona SRT. It rocks huge flares to bring the point home, although redesigned C pillars would be more desirable than look-at-me flares.
“This way you don’t need fake muscle car sounds,” said the pixel artist, referring to the lump under the hood. Oscar would also like to know what you think about his redesign, so give this man your honest opinion.