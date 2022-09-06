Patriotic-Themed Dodge Charger Hellcat Looks Like It Knows the U.S. Constitution by Heart

Yes, we are well aware that it’s the second week of fall, in the northern hemisphere anyway, and that the 4th of July was two months ago. However, there is a very good reason behind the special design of this Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat.
That reason is called ‘Labor Day,’ which is celebrated every year on the first Monday in September, and while we may be a few hours late with the 'reporting on it' bit, it’s better than never, right?
Despite the very real looks of this muscle sedan, it only exists in the rendering world, as it was sketched out by 412donklife, and shared on Instagram recently. The vehicle has a very special digital wrap, with a patriotic theme that depicts the stars and stripes on almost every panel. The Statue of Liberty, and Mount Rushmore sculptures bedeck the hood and profile respectively.
Elsewhere, you are looking at a tuned version of the Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody. Only the ‘widebody’ part has become even wider thanks to more pixel rearranging. The fender flares are joined by a ducktail spoiler on the trunk lid, and a more pronounced apron up front by the looks of it. The final virtual touch comes in the form of those big alloys, which bear the signature of Amani and measure 26 inches in diameter.
As a reminder, the Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat packs the famous supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI V8, churning out 707 horsepower and 650 pound-feet (881 Nm) of torque in this configuration. From naught to 60 mph (0-97 kph), it needs less than 4 seconds, and the quarter-mile is a sub-11-second affair, albeit in perfect conditions. The Redeye Widebody model boasts 797 hp and 707 lb-ft (959 Nm), for a 0-60 mph in 3.6 seconds, and a quarter-mile completed in 10.6 seconds, with a 129 mph (208 kph) exit speed.
