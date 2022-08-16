The Dodge Brand Bids Farewell to the Combustion-Engined Challenger and Charger

The Challenger coupe and Charger sedan wouldn’t have been possible without Daimler’s help. The LX platform that underpins both of them was introduced with much pomp and circumstance in 2004 for the 2005 model year, making it one of the longest-running platforms of the modern era.
Developed for six- and eight-cylinder applications with rear- or all-wheel drive, the LX climaxed for the 2018 model year with the Demon, a muscle car unlike any other before it. Revealed at the 2017 New York Auto Show, the strip-slaying variant is a Challenger that packs 808 horsepower with 91-octane gasoline. Level up to 100-octane race fuel, and you’re presented with a simply insane 840 horsepower and 770 pound-feet (1,044 Nm).
The Demon also revolutionized production vehicles with drag radials, which make a world of difference in a straight line. A transbrake that puts the transmission in 1st and 2nd gears at the same time needs to be mentioned as well, together with the torque reserve system that holds onto 8 psi of boost from the 2.7-liter supercharger by closing off the bypass valve.
As you’re well aware, Dodge pushed the LX vehicle architecture to its utmost extreme with the Demon. The platform will soon celebrate its 20th anniversary, which means that it’s high time for a change. “The Dodge Charger and Dodge Challenger, in current form, are coming to an end,” reads the attached press release. “We are celebrating the end of an era — and the start of a bright new electrified future — by staying true to our brand,” said Tim Kuniskis, the chief executive officer of the Dodge brand.
Dodge will reveal a full-electric muscle car in 2024, a mysterious fellow that’s capable of smoking all four tires into submission. The retro-styled prototype teased by the American company also marks the return of the rectangular grille of the 1968 through 1970 model year Charger, along with the Fratzog triangular logo that was unceremoniously retired in the ‘80s.
The Brampton plant where the Challenger and Charger are currently manufactured “will be retooled and fully modernized” in 2024. The facility will adopt a yet-undisclosed vehicle architecture that will support Dodge’s electrification plans. Production is expected to resume in 2025 at the latest, and the vehicles that will be produced in Brampton are still a mystery.
For more details on the 2023 models, check the release below.
The Demon also revolutionized production vehicles with drag radials, which make a world of difference in a straight line. A transbrake that puts the transmission in 1st and 2nd gears at the same time needs to be mentioned as well, together with the torque reserve system that holds onto 8 psi of boost from the 2.7-liter supercharger by closing off the bypass valve.
As you’re well aware, Dodge pushed the LX vehicle architecture to its utmost extreme with the Demon. The platform will soon celebrate its 20th anniversary, which means that it’s high time for a change. “The Dodge Charger and Dodge Challenger, in current form, are coming to an end,” reads the attached press release. “We are celebrating the end of an era — and the start of a bright new electrified future — by staying true to our brand,” said Tim Kuniskis, the chief executive officer of the Dodge brand.
Dodge will reveal a full-electric muscle car in 2024, a mysterious fellow that’s capable of smoking all four tires into submission. The retro-styled prototype teased by the American company also marks the return of the rectangular grille of the 1968 through 1970 model year Charger, along with the Fratzog triangular logo that was unceremoniously retired in the ‘80s.
The Brampton plant where the Challenger and Charger are currently manufactured “will be retooled and fully modernized” in 2024. The facility will adopt a yet-undisclosed vehicle architecture that will support Dodge’s electrification plans. Production is expected to resume in 2025 at the latest, and the vehicles that will be produced in Brampton are still a mystery.
For more details on the 2023 models, check the release below.