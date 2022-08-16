Drop Top Customs Offers the Convertible Challenger That Dodge Did Not Want To Build

Dodge only offered a convertible Challenger for the 1970 and 1971 model years, leaving muscle car fans with only two options on the market: the Ford Mustang and Chevrolet Camaro. Stellantis is budging for the last year of production and offers a convertible Challenger as a custom build.
The official announcement was made during the Dodge Speed Week in Pontiac, Michigan. Dodge is particularly generous with the Challenger, which is now in its last production year before disappearing in ICE history. For the 2023 model year, the Challenger gets seven special-edition models. The last one will be revealed at the 2022 SEMA Show in Las Vegas in November. Other goodies announced at the Dodge Speed Week include special heritage colors and new SRT Jailbreak models.
But the more significant announcement might be the official endorsement of a convertible version of the Challenger built by Drop Top Customs. The oldest convertible coachbuilder in the U.S. will offer convertible conversions for 2022 and 2023 Dodge Challenger R/T, Scat Pack 392, and Challenger SRT models. Interested customers and dealers should talk directly to Drop Top Customs to confirm arrangements for transportation, convertible modifications, and pricing.
“While we hit the throttle towards our new performance path, Dodge is also having fun on this victory lap by celebrating decades of muscle car power,” said Tim Kuniskis, Dodge Brand Chief Executive Officer - Stellantis. “What better way to commemorate how far we’ve come than to make it easier for Dodge Challenger customers to create a throwback convertible look.”
The ordering process for a convertible Dodge Challenger was streamlined to offer more convenience. After a customer places the order, the dealership will arrange the car’s transfer to Drop Top Customs right off the production line. Once the build is complete, the vehicle is sent to the dealership for a traditional delivery. This makes it more like a regular car order than a custom build.
Drop Top Customs will work closely with customers to ensure their Challenger Convertible meets their needs and specifications. The modification features a fully hydraulic power top with structural reinforcements that reduce body flex while retaining interior space. Like a factory-built convertible, the modified Challenger sports a padded roof and heated glass rear window to provide sound and temperature isolation.
But the more significant announcement might be the official endorsement of a convertible version of the Challenger built by Drop Top Customs. The oldest convertible coachbuilder in the U.S. will offer convertible conversions for 2022 and 2023 Dodge Challenger R/T, Scat Pack 392, and Challenger SRT models. Interested customers and dealers should talk directly to Drop Top Customs to confirm arrangements for transportation, convertible modifications, and pricing.
“While we hit the throttle towards our new performance path, Dodge is also having fun on this victory lap by celebrating decades of muscle car power,” said Tim Kuniskis, Dodge Brand Chief Executive Officer - Stellantis. “What better way to commemorate how far we’ve come than to make it easier for Dodge Challenger customers to create a throwback convertible look.”
The ordering process for a convertible Dodge Challenger was streamlined to offer more convenience. After a customer places the order, the dealership will arrange the car’s transfer to Drop Top Customs right off the production line. Once the build is complete, the vehicle is sent to the dealership for a traditional delivery. This makes it more like a regular car order than a custom build.
Drop Top Customs will work closely with customers to ensure their Challenger Convertible meets their needs and specifications. The modification features a fully hydraulic power top with structural reinforcements that reduce body flex while retaining interior space. Like a factory-built convertible, the modified Challenger sports a padded roof and heated glass rear window to provide sound and temperature isolation.