Dodge Challenger Hellcat With Desert Storm Wrap Is a Few Mods Away From Deploying Freedom

Some might argue that the colors that suit the Dodge Challenger best, especially in the hot Hellcat flavors, are those found in the company’s official palette.
And while we’d mostly agree to that, the aging yet still popular muscle car does look good in other shades too. Case in point, meet one beautiful Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Widebody that sports a very sandy theme.
The wrap is supposedly called Desert Storm and was applied to the entire exterior, save for that fat chin spoiler that still combines black and yellow. It rides on black wheels that spin around the yellow brake calipers, has double nostrils, and privacy windows all around, and it is a true showstopper for all the right reasons.
Save for the video embedded at the bottom of this story, accompanied by a short caption that reveals the make, model, and the name of the wrap, roadstarrmotorsports on Instagram, which is the account that shared the clip on social media, hasn’t said anything else about this handsome muscle car. Thus, we cannot tell you if it sports any other modifications, nor a power boost for that matter, but it is not exactly like it lacks in that department.
Even the most humble Hellcat version of the Dodge Challenger is capable of giving previous-generation full-blown supercars a run for their money in a straight line. The latest model year SRT Hellcat has 717 hp and 656 lb-ft (889 Nm) of torque produced by the supercharged 6.2-liter V8. The Widebody variant boasts the same amount, and if you want more, you’ll have to upgrade to the SRT Hellcat Redeye, and SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody, both of which enjoy 797 hp and 707 lb-ft (959 Nm). At the top of the family sit the SRT Super Stock and SRT Jailbreak, with 807 hp and 707 lb-ft (959 Nm).
The wrap is supposedly called Desert Storm and was applied to the entire exterior, save for that fat chin spoiler that still combines black and yellow. It rides on black wheels that spin around the yellow brake calipers, has double nostrils, and privacy windows all around, and it is a true showstopper for all the right reasons.
Save for the video embedded at the bottom of this story, accompanied by a short caption that reveals the make, model, and the name of the wrap, roadstarrmotorsports on Instagram, which is the account that shared the clip on social media, hasn’t said anything else about this handsome muscle car. Thus, we cannot tell you if it sports any other modifications, nor a power boost for that matter, but it is not exactly like it lacks in that department.
Even the most humble Hellcat version of the Dodge Challenger is capable of giving previous-generation full-blown supercars a run for their money in a straight line. The latest model year SRT Hellcat has 717 hp and 656 lb-ft (889 Nm) of torque produced by the supercharged 6.2-liter V8. The Widebody variant boasts the same amount, and if you want more, you’ll have to upgrade to the SRT Hellcat Redeye, and SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody, both of which enjoy 797 hp and 707 lb-ft (959 Nm). At the top of the family sit the SRT Super Stock and SRT Jailbreak, with 807 hp and 707 lb-ft (959 Nm).