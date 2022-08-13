Billie Eilish’s First Dodge Challenger Back at the Shop for Repairs, Looks Ruined

The folks over at RDB LA have quite an impressive reputation for sprucing up exotic rides. They are the go-to guys for custom wraps and body kits, and it tells with the number of units cramped up at their shop in California.
RDB LA also gets a chunk of its reputation from fixing celebrity cars. It must cost a pretty penny with that many celebrity rides lined up at their shop. Last month, they had Chris Brown’s mom’s car in for some repairs after a bad paint job.
“As you can see, there’s one, two, three, four wraps going down at the same time, and then we have a bunch of cars behind me over there for storage and other wraps,” Vik Tchalikian of RDB LA said.
Getting such high-end orders definitely requires some high-level skill and trust. What’s best, RDB LA is on Sunset Boulevard, right in the heart of Los Angeles – a puddle jump away from Hollywood and Beverly Hills.
This week, they are working on another high-profile client’s car – Billie Eilish’s Dodge Challenger.
“This car belongs to Billie Eilish. So this car is here for a lot of stuff, actually. There’s bodywork damage on this car. Also, you guys can see the faded hood on this thing. This car is parked outside a lot,” Moses of RDB LA revealed.
They plan on removing the damaged wrap and applying a satin Clear Bra finish after the car has been repaired. They also plan on repainting the car back to its original shade (gloss black) before applying the wrap.
This Dodge Challenger was Billie Eilish’s first car and her dream car. It was a gift from her music label when she turned 17.
We hope it’s not the same car she used in the “Everything I Wanted" video. That would explain all the exterior damage.
