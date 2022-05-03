Stellantis Confirms Massive Investment for the Windsor and Brampton Plants in Canada

There have been plenty of rumors in regard to the future of the Windsor and Brampton plants. Under the Dare Forward 2030 business plan, the peeps at Stellantis will keep these production sites open with the help of a monumental investment estimated at $3.6 billion CAD ($2.8 billion USD).
Combined with the Stellantis-LG Energy Solution joint venture that will create 2,500 jobs in the province to support battery production, the company’s overall investment in Ontario is estimated at $8.6 billion CAD ($6.7 billion USD). “Where other governments stood by and watched jobs flee this province, we are getting it done and ensuring that cars of the future are made in Ontario by Ontario workers,” declared Ontario Premier Doug Ford.
Considering how many Canadian jobs were lost since the beginning of the health crisis, that statement is looking a lot like gratuitous flattery for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. It’s also worth noting that Doug Ford slashed public health units before the pandemic, so yeah, politicians be politicians.
Opened in 1928, the Windsor Assembly Plant spans over 4.4 million square feet of floor space and employs 4,262 workers. The facility now makes three products: the Chrysler Pacifica, lower-cost Voyager, and Canada-exclusive Grand Caravan. In light of this investment, Windsor will be transformed to support production of a multi-energy vehicle architecture that will provide all-electric capability “for multiple models." Retooling will begin in 2023.
Inaugurated in 1986 by American Motors Corporation, the Brampton Assembly Plant currently runs two shifts that total 3,047 workers. Represented by Unifor Local 1285, this facility is responsible for the Chrysler 300 sedan, Dodge Charger sedan, and the Challenger muscle car.
Brampton “will be retooled and fully modernized, beginning in 2024” as per the press release below. The site is bracing for a new vehicle architecture that will support the automaker’s electrification plans. With production scheduled to resume in 2025, we still don’t have confirmation regarding the vehicles that will be manufactured there or at the Windsor Assembly Plant.
