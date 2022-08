Dodge Dart Diffuser Looks Like a Hair-Cutting Machine for Giants

Jokes aside, this build is as real as they come, and since it is also ridiculous at the same time, it managed to land itself a cozy spot in Reddit’s ‘ugly’ car mods thread, and in our LOL category at the same time.With its five-fin design, cutouts for what appear to be dual exhaust tips, and side blades attached to it, the diffuser is not the only mod that this Dodge Dart sports. As a matter of fact, it is part of the ‘Street Society,’ as per the decals on the rear windscreen, next to the roof-mounted pieces. It also has a ‘Rallye’ logo on the trunk lid, and more custom badges on the front fenders.Save for the aforementioned parts, blacked-out wheels, and privacy windows, it doesn’t seem to have other modifications. If anything, the white body presents itself in good overall condition, and it would be a nice ride without those crazy add-ons. What would make it even better would be a punchy engine under the hood, though in all likelihood, it retains the stock unit, which is either the 1.4-liter four-pot, or one of the two Tigersharks, the 2.0-, or 2.4-liter mill.As a reminder, Dodge has given up on the Dart in 2016. Half a year later, they pulled the plug on it in China too. It was offered in two body styles, and it shared its construction with the Chrysler 200 , and Alfa Romeo Giulietta, both of which were dropped altogether. Dodge no longer has a compact model in its lineup, and the only passenger cars it still sells are the aging Charger and Challenger.