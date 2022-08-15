Dodge Dart Diffuser Looks Like a Hair-Cutting Machine for Giants

If you look closely beyond that gigantic trimmer-like piece, then you will see a real Dodge Dart attached to it, and the legend says that it can be used as a lawn mower in reverse.
Jokes aside, this build is as real as they come, and since it is also ridiculous at the same time, it managed to land itself a cozy spot in Reddit’s ‘ugly’ car mods thread, and in our LOL category at the same time.
With its five-fin design, cutouts for what appear to be dual exhaust tips, and side blades attached to it, the diffuser is not the only mod that this Dodge Dart sports. As a matter of fact, it is part of the ‘Street Society,’ as per the decals on the rear windscreen, next to the roof-mounted pieces. It also has a ‘Rallye’ logo on the trunk lid, and more custom badges on the front fenders.
Save for the aforementioned parts, blacked-out wheels, and privacy windows, it doesn’t seem to have other modifications. If anything, the white body presents itself in good overall condition, and it would be a nice ride without those crazy add-ons. What would make it even better would be a punchy engine under the hood, though in all likelihood, it retains the stock unit, which is either the 1.4-liter four-pot, or one of the two Tigersharks, the 2.0-, or 2.4-liter mill.
As a reminder, Dodge has given up on the Dart in 2016. Half a year later, they pulled the plug on it in China too. It was offered in two body styles, and it shared its construction with the Chrysler 200, and Alfa Romeo Giulietta, both of which were dropped altogether. Dodge no longer has a compact model in its lineup, and the only passenger cars it still sells are the aging Charger and Challenger.
With its five-fin design, cutouts for what appear to be dual exhaust tips, and side blades attached to it, the diffuser is not the only mod that this Dodge Dart sports. As a matter of fact, it is part of the ‘Street Society,’ as per the decals on the rear windscreen, next to the roof-mounted pieces. It also has a ‘Rallye’ logo on the trunk lid, and more custom badges on the front fenders.
Save for the aforementioned parts, blacked-out wheels, and privacy windows, it doesn’t seem to have other modifications. If anything, the white body presents itself in good overall condition, and it would be a nice ride without those crazy add-ons. What would make it even better would be a punchy engine under the hood, though in all likelihood, it retains the stock unit, which is either the 1.4-liter four-pot, or one of the two Tigersharks, the 2.0-, or 2.4-liter mill.
As a reminder, Dodge has given up on the Dart in 2016. Half a year later, they pulled the plug on it in China too. It was offered in two body styles, and it shared its construction with the Chrysler 200, and Alfa Romeo Giulietta, both of which were dropped altogether. Dodge no longer has a compact model in its lineup, and the only passenger cars it still sells are the aging Charger and Challenger.