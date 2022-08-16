To Hellcat and Back - Most Powerful SUV Ever Returns in Dodge's Stables 2023

Muscle SUV enthusiasts rejoice! Dodge is bringing back their Durango SRT Hellcat in 2023 by popular demand. Thanks to demand, the original production run of 2021 was extended, but the model was curiously absent from the 2022 model year.
Now it is back and packed with the same venom and vengeance as before, in the form of its 710 horsepower supercharged 6.2 HEMI Hellcat V8 engine with 645 ft.lbs. of torque.
The reintroduction of the Durango SRT Hellcat came on the first day of Dodge's three-day Dodge Speed Week in Pontiac, Michigan, and brings the total to six Durango models in the lineup. The others are the Durango SXT, GT, R/T, Citadel, and SRT392. On August 16, Dodge Gateway Muscle product information will be announced, followed by Future Muscle products information on August 17.
“The Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat has generated a crazy amount of enthusiasm and demand since it was introduced in 2020 — we even extended its initial production run — so it seemed appropriate to bring back the most powerful SUV ever as part of our historic 2023 model-year Dodge lineup,” said Tim Kuniskis, Dodge brand chief executive officer – Stellantis.
While nothing needed any change from an engine perspective to what was regarded in 2021 as the most powerful SUV on the planet, Dodge lovers will have Plus and Premium options to consider for 2023.
For example, high-performance Laguna leather seats, a trailer tow group, a power sunroof, and adaptive and advanced safety features accompany the Plus Package. Customers can add the Premium Package on top and get red seatbelts, a leather-wrapped instrument panel, carbon-fiber interior accents, and a Harmon Kardon 19-speaker sound system.
In addition, there is also the Blacktop Package which was unveiled at Monday's announcement that features Gloss Black badging and mirror caps, and 20-inch Black Noise wheels.
The 2023 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat will arrive in dealer showrooms in early 2023, but customers can begin placing orders starting in September 2022. Dodge did not reveal any pricing details in the announcement.
