Classic Dodge Charger Digitally Grows Into a Muscly Wagon, Craves for the Magnum Suffix

The only time the Dodge Magnum was offered in a family-friendly five-door body style was for the final generation, which was in production at Brampton, Canada, between 2004 and 2008.
Sharing its platform with the era’s Mercedes-Benz E-Class, as well as the Chrysler 300, and Dodge Charger, it was basically a wagon variant of the latter. It packed two V6 engines, and as many V8s, including the 6.1-liter unit, hooked up to a four-speed or a five-speed automatic transmission, depending on the configuration.
Since estates, as well as other body styles, have lost the battle to crossovers and SUVs in the Western world, Dodge didn’t replace it with a new generation, and its indirect successors were the Journey and Durango. Nonetheless, this story isn’t about a hypothetical replacement, but a virtual predecessor to the Dodge Magnum, one that builds on the 1970 Dodge Charger.
The classic muscle car retains its iconic shape up front, with the typical nose, and long hood. Further back, however, it has a much longer roof, as well as a pair of rear doors to improve ingress and egress for those sitting on the bench. The rear fenders are much bigger too, and the same goes for the rear quarter windows, a necessary move in order to give it a proper cargo area that could eat many suitacases.
Elsewhere, it features a rather interesting purple finish, contrasted by the usual chrome trim around the grille, window surrounds, and other parts. The wheels contribute to the classic styling, and they sport a black look. Now, with a lot of elbow grease, and the right budget, someone skilled enough could indeed turn the second-generation Dodge Charger into a veritable muscle wagon, but the question is, should they? Let us know your thoughts about it in the comments area down below.
