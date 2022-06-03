Dodge Muscle Car Production Ending 2024, Windsor Assembly Plant Embracing EV Production

How long has it been since Dodge redesigned the Charger with a little help from Mercedes-Benz? The LX platform was introduced for the 2005 model year, then shortened to LC specification for the Challenger in 2008. Subsequently improved to accommodate the ZF 8HP eight-speed automatic transmission and the 6.2-liter Hellcat engine, it’s hard to defend such a gray-haired and feature-less vehicle architecture.

