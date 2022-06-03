Dodge Muscle Car Production Ending 2024, Windsor Assembly Plant Embracing EV Production

How long has it been since Dodge redesigned the Charger with a little help from Mercedes-Benz? The LX platform was introduced for the 2005 model year, then shortened to LC specification for the Challenger in 2008. Subsequently improved to accommodate the ZF 8HP eight-speed automatic transmission and the 6.2-liter Hellcat engine, it’s hard to defend such a gray-haired and feature-less vehicle architecture.
2024 is when Brampton Assembly Plant will begin retooling, the year the Charger and Challenger will both leave us for greener pastures. The production facility is expected to resume operations in 2025, and we don’t know much going forward. The most we’ve been told so far is “an all-new, flexible architecture” that will support the company’s electrification plans.
Stellantis, the cross-border merger between Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and French automaker Groupe PSA, has further confirmed the STLA Large platform will be produced at Windsor Assembly Plant as part of the DARE Forward 2030 strategy, which includes $2.8 billion worth of investments for both production facilities. The peeps at Stellantis intend to invest a properly massive $35 billion through 2025 in electrification and software worldwide.
“There has been a lot of speculation, and while we’re not prepared to discuss any product details today, we’re happy to confirm that Windsor will produce vehicles on the STLA Large.” Mark Stewart, the COO at Stellantis North America, further made it clear that “these announcements represent key pieces of our Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan to provide safe, clean, and affordable mobility solutions for our customers long into the future.”
Objection to clean, because Dodge’s way of doing business in the past few years can be summed up as Hellcat all the things. I’m not implying that the automaker’s 6.2-liter supercharged V8 spews out unreasonable amounts of emissions, but on the other hand, Dodge doesn’t have a single hybrid option to speak of. Later on in 2022 for the 2023 model year, the Alfa Romeo Tonale-based Hornet will be offered in the U.S. with a plug-in powertrain in addition to the base 2.0-liter turbo four-cylinder shared with the Giulia.
Stellantis, the cross-border merger between Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and French automaker Groupe PSA, has further confirmed the STLA Large platform will be produced at Windsor Assembly Plant as part of the DARE Forward 2030 strategy, which includes $2.8 billion worth of investments for both production facilities. The peeps at Stellantis intend to invest a properly massive $35 billion through 2025 in electrification and software worldwide.
“There has been a lot of speculation, and while we’re not prepared to discuss any product details today, we’re happy to confirm that Windsor will produce vehicles on the STLA Large.” Mark Stewart, the COO at Stellantis North America, further made it clear that “these announcements represent key pieces of our Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan to provide safe, clean, and affordable mobility solutions for our customers long into the future.”
Objection to clean, because Dodge’s way of doing business in the past few years can be summed up as Hellcat all the things. I’m not implying that the automaker’s 6.2-liter supercharged V8 spews out unreasonable amounts of emissions, but on the other hand, Dodge doesn’t have a single hybrid option to speak of. Later on in 2022 for the 2023 model year, the Alfa Romeo Tonale-based Hornet will be offered in the U.S. with a plug-in powertrain in addition to the base 2.0-liter turbo four-cylinder shared with the Giulia.