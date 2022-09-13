Modern-Day Dodge Magnum Hellcat Is the Charger Wagon We Never Got

More on this:

1 Patriotic-Themed Dodge Charger Hellcat Looks Like It Knows the U.S. Constitution by Heart

2 Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Morphs Into a Sedan, Should the Next-Gen Chevy Camaro Worry?

3 Classic Dodge Charger Digitally Grows Into a Muscly Wagon, Craves for the Magnum Suffix

4 2021 Dodge Charger "Magnum Hellcat" Wagon Build Is Coming Along Nicely

5 Dodge Magnum Hellcat Rendering "Spotted" Coming Back From Ice Cream Run