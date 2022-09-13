Modern-Day Dodge Magnum Hellcat Is the Charger Wagon We Never Got

Would you be surprised if Dodge decided to send off the current Charger with a family-friendly and very muscly model? Probably not, considering that they have gone all-in on launches recently, as both the Charger and Challenger are nearing the end of their lives.
However, since the research and development phase would eat too much money to justify the investment, you shouldn’t hold your breath for a wagon. In the virtual realm, however, such a car already exists. It has been rendered numerous times, and the latest proposal came from jlord8 on Instagram.
The idea behind this project is very simple: take a Dodge Charger, make its roof longer, give it bigger three-quarter windows, and a proper tailgate, and there you have it. We’d up the ante by giving it a new moniker, the Magnum, as an ode to the wagon built between 2004 and 2008 at Brampton, Canada, which shared its nuts and bolts with the Chrysler 300, and Mercedes-Benz E-Class, as well as the current Dodge Charger.
Since such a proposal deserves nothing but the best, especially in today’s crossover-infested world, the digital artist has imagined it in the Widebody configuration, packing the famous Hellcat engine under the hood. In the Redeye variant of the muscly sedan, the supercharged 6.2-liter V8 engine, which is connected to an eight-speed automatic transmission sending power to the rear wheels, kicks out 797 horsepower at 6,300 rpm. The Jailbreak version has identical output and packs a few extra goodies.
Now, the Charger is still listed on the official website, with an MSRP of $32,645 for the base 3.6-liter, V6-powered SXT, with its 292 hp. However, since the V6 doesn’t exactly make it a sought-after machine, you may want to at least upgrade to the R/T, which gets a 5.7-liter V8, with 370 hp. The Scat Pack brings a 485-hp, 6.4-liter V8, and further up, you will find the Scat Pack Widebody, and the aforementioned SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody, and Jailbreak.
