Grab Your Popcorn, As Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody Gets New Exhaust System

One great way to make your neighbors hate you is to install an aftermarket exhaust system on an already sonorous and extremely powerful vehicle like the Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat.
Only the model depicted on video at the bottom of the page is not your run-of-the-mill Charger SRT Hellcat, as if there is anything wrong with that one, but the even mightier Redeye Widebody version, and it has an owner eager to make it sound even angrier than stock.
As a result, he set out to make his wish come true, and he gave it a Corsa exhaust system, complete with the pops and bangs. In combination with the iconic whining sound coming from the supercharger, this Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody is bound to turn many heads, because if you don’t see it coming, then you most definitely hear it.
Besides the obvious soundtrack-related upgrade, the new exhaust system has likely bumped the output and torque just a little bit over the OEM numbers. Speaking of which, we will remind you that the muscle sedan boasts a whopping 797 horsepower (808 ps / 595 kW) and 707 pound-feet (959 Nm) of torque without anyone messing around with the engine, the official spec sheet of the car reveals.
According to the North American automaker, the supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI V8 rockets it to 60 mph (97 kph) in just 3.6 seconds, albeit on a good day, and with a skilled driver at the helm. The model has rear-wheel drive and an eight-speed automatic transmission transferring the thrust to the wheels, with the stopping power provided by the Brembo brakes, with six-piston calipers at the front and four-piston at the rear. In perfect conditions, the Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody can deal with the quarter-mile in just 10.6 seconds, with an exit speed of 129 mph (208 kph).
