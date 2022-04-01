Dodge Charger Redeye Widebody Has 1,000 Reasons to Kick That Supercar Out of Bed

Hellcats have been graduating from the Hennessey tuning school for quite a few years now, and the latest to have gotten its diploma is a Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody.
Having completed the build, the Lone Star State tuner got to put it through its paces at the Pennzoil Proving Grounds, to make sure that everything works as intended. And since not many people get to drive a 1,000+ horsepower living room on wheels that often, they have filmed the experience, sharing it with their 624K YouTube subscribers.
Capable of hitting the 60 mph (97 kph) mark quicker than most can say its entire name (not you, Busta Rhymes), this mega sedan is equipped with Hennessey’s HPE1000 package. It comprises the upgraded supercharger, pulley, stainless steel long tube headers, high-flow fuel injectors and catalytic converters, air induction system, crank case ventilation system, calibration upgrades, and several other gizmos.
The lab testing – aka dyno – reveals a jaw-dropping amount of thrust produced by the supercharged 6.2-liter V8: 969 pound-feet (1,314 Nm) at 4,200 rpm, and 1,012 brake horsepower at 6,500 rpm. This makes it more powerful than the original Bugatti Veyron, giving it a sprint time that could make most supercar owners jealous: 2.8 seconds from 0 to 60 mph (0-97 kph). The quarter-mile is dealt with is 9.9 seconds, at 141 mph (227 kph), Hennessey claims.
Besides the professional installation, as well as road-testing for up to 400 miles (644 km) of each build, the tuner has given it the typical exterior badging, and a serial numbered plaque under the hood. Like all their modified machines, the Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody depicted on video down below is accompanied by a 2-year/24,000-mile (38,624-km) warranty for the upgrades. Now that we’ve revisited the numbers that make it a dream machine, let’s check out the footage.
