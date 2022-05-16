Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye Stock Tires vs. Drag Radials Test Reveals the Obvious

Priced at $85,695 sans destination charge, the widebody-exclusive Redeye is the most powerful Charger that money can buy. As a matter of fact, it’s the world’s most powerful ICE sedan. The beating heart of this muscle car is the 6.2-liter Hellcat, a pushrod V8 that flaunts a 2.7-liter supercharger, 797 horsepower, and hemispherical combustion chambers.
With 707 pound-feet (959 Nm) at 14.5 pounds per square inch of boost, it also happens to be a torque monster. Even though it’s fitted with Pirelli P Zero rubber that measures 305/35 by 20 inches, the Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye is pretty hard to launch for pretty obvious reasons. The short sidewall and relatively hard compound of street-going tires don’t help.
Dodge quotes 10.6 seconds at 129 miles per hour (207.6 kilometers per hour) in the quarter mile. But in truth, you’ll hardly get near this estimate at your local strip. Road Test TV ran a Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye at the Palm Beach International Raceway, ending their two-pass test with a best of 11.54 seconds at 122.53 mph (197.2 kph). “You do not want to be racing any car with a lot of low-end torque without drag radials. Spinning ain’t winning,” said the featured video’s host, and he’s perfectly correct.
Swap those Pirellis for Mickey Thompson drag radials, and you’ll immediately feel the difference. For the next runs, Road Test TV used 325/35 R18s mounted on Demon wheels. Of the two runs performed on drag radials, the best was 10.91 seconds at 124.41 mph (200.2 kph).
Capable of hitting 203 miles per hour (326.7 kilometers per hour) on full song, the Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye can be specified in a grand total of 13 exterior colors. The interior comes exclusively in black, and if you want sat nav, prepare to spend $995 for the Navigation & Travel Group.
Offered with an eight-speed automatic as standard, the Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye can be spruced up with the SRT Black Package that brings a few visual upgrades for the not-so-princely price of $695. The goodies list kicks off with black exterior badges and continues with black exhaust tips.
Dodge quotes 10.6 seconds at 129 miles per hour (207.6 kilometers per hour) in the quarter mile. But in truth, you’ll hardly get near this estimate at your local strip. Road Test TV ran a Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye at the Palm Beach International Raceway, ending their two-pass test with a best of 11.54 seconds at 122.53 mph (197.2 kph). “You do not want to be racing any car with a lot of low-end torque without drag radials. Spinning ain’t winning,” said the featured video’s host, and he’s perfectly correct.
Swap those Pirellis for Mickey Thompson drag radials, and you’ll immediately feel the difference. For the next runs, Road Test TV used 325/35 R18s mounted on Demon wheels. Of the two runs performed on drag radials, the best was 10.91 seconds at 124.41 mph (200.2 kph).
Capable of hitting 203 miles per hour (326.7 kilometers per hour) on full song, the Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye can be specified in a grand total of 13 exterior colors. The interior comes exclusively in black, and if you want sat nav, prepare to spend $995 for the Navigation & Travel Group.
Offered with an eight-speed automatic as standard, the Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye can be spruced up with the SRT Black Package that brings a few visual upgrades for the not-so-princely price of $695. The goodies list kicks off with black exterior badges and continues with black exhaust tips.