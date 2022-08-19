Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Morphs Into a Sedan, Should the Next-Gen Chevy Camaro Worry?

Unveiled earlier this week, the Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Concept has inspired numerous renderings. We’ve already covered some of them, and that list has now grown to include an actual sedan take on the battery-electric muscle car study.
With its pixels manipulated by kdesignag, the Dodge Charger Daytona SRT retains the design up to the A-pillars. Further back, it has shorter front doors and a pair of rear ones, which seem to have come from the current muscle sedan.
The entire back end of the car is more production Charger than the concept, sporting a familiar styling when it comes to the quarter panels, bumper, trunk lid, and taillights. The wheels and brakes were sourced from the show car, and the same probably applies to the cockpit layout, technology, and obviously the battery-electric powertrain.
Speaking of the latter, it has been christened Banshee by Dodge, which hasn’t released any juicy details about it. Nonetheless, they did say that it is better overall than the supercharged V8, outperforming it, and we should take their word for granted until they decide to drop the official specifications. And considering that their electric muscle car is understood to launch for the 2024 model year, it won’t be long until we find out everything there is to know about it.
While the Stellantis-owned brand seems poised to keep the muscle car alive for the electric era, Ford has already used the Mustang nameplate on a zero-emission crossover, which adds the Mach-E suffix. Over at Chevrolet, it has been rumored that the next generation Camaro might actually morph into an all-electric sedan, hence the reference in the title, and this move might kill the coupe and convertible body styles. Whatever Dodge, Ford, and Chevrolet have up their sleeves when it comes to the future of their muscle cars, one thing is certain: they will embrace electricity.
