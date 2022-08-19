Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Morphs Into a Sedan, Should the Next-Gen Chevy Camaro Worry?

More on this:

1 Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Digitally Modified With Hellcat V8 Swap, Widebody Kit

2 Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Concept Virtually Taps Into the Magnum Revival Vibe

3 Forget About the New Dodge Charger Daytona and Swipe Right on This Old Timer Instead

4 New Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Concept Taps Into Its Original DNA With Classic Looks

5 Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Concept: The Shape of Things to Come