2022 Dodge Charger Hellcat Magnum Nails the CGI Widebody Muscle Wagon Approach

For much of its real-world life, Dodge’s Magnum was a rather traditional muscle car series with classic two-door coupe views. However, during the late 2000s, when Chrysler was in cahoots with Daimler, something odd happened.
Following a trio of late 1970s/early 1980s versions for the United States and Canada, Brazil, or Mexico, the Magnum nameplate morphed from a two-door coupe to a five-door station wagon based on the Chrysler LX architecture. Folks in Europe or Australia might even remember this odd second generation as the Chrysler 300 Touring.
Although short-lived (model years 2005 to 2008), Dodge’s Magnum has become a veritable Mopar pop culture grocery-getting icon. And that was all thanks to its muscle wagon-like versions, the 340-hp 5.7-liter Hemi V8 RT and the magnificent 370ci (6.1-liter) 425-horsepower SRT-8. Thus, no one should be surprised that it still dwells both in our hearts/minds and across the virtual automotive realm.
Pixel masters return from time to time and quickly imagine a potential third-generation revival, naturally morphing the LD platform-based contemporary Dodge Charger sedan in the process. Czech Republic-based virtual artist Rostislav Prokop, better known as rostislav_prokop on social media, even prepared a short CGI video with a burgundy SRT grocery getter.
Reason tells us that it would not take much for Stellantis to switch the long-lived LD Charger from a four-door sedan to a five-door station wagon. And, from there, it would only be logical to offer this all-new Magnum reinvention with the muscled-up options, such as the SRT Hellcat Widebody package envisioned here.
Alas, this is merely aftermarket wishful thinking here, as the CGI expert even seems ready for the second step – making this digital family car a veritable menace on the track and at the dragstrip. Though we can only dream, it would certainly represent a fantastic way to stand out in an enthusiast crowd and still take care of daily family/work business... with ample trunk room to spare!
