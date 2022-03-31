Volvo and Charleston Battery USL Soccer Club Unveil New C40 Recharge-Inspired Uniforms

Volvo is making a name for itself in the Charleston area, where their manufacturing facility has been in operation since 2018. The Charleston plant is where the S60 sedan is manufactured, and will soon produce Volvo’s next-generation electric SUV.
Earlier this month, the Swedish carmaker announced a front-of-jersey sponsorship agreement with the Charleston Battery soccer club for the 2022 USL season, yet it’s this new alternate uniform that might entice car enthusiasts, or maybe just Volvo fans.
Visually, the uniform pays tribute to the all-new C40 Recharge crossover, drawing inspiration from the unique topography design featured on the vehicle’s dashboard – but where the C40 Recharge boasts a topographical representation of Sweden’s Abisko National Park, this new uniform provides a visual of the land around Patriots Point, home of the soccer club.
“We are delighted to have the opportunity to feature a unique design detail from our Volvo C40 Recharge model on the Battery club uniform,” said Volvo exec Jim Raggi. “We hope the collaborative design underscores our pride in being part of the Charleston community and dedication to responsible stewardship of the local area.”
Aside from the bespoke topographical visuals, the uniform also comes with high-visibility orange accents, as a direct nod to Volvo’s safety legacy.
Now, since this is an Alternate uniform / 3rd kit, it will only be worn by players at select matches during the 2022 regular season. Most of the games will still be played using either the standard Home or Away uniform.
If you happen to be a Battery fan, you’ll probably want to know that these alternate uniforms will make their official game debut on April 6 at Patriots Point during a home outing against South Georgia Tormenta FC, in the second round of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup.
Oh and if you have never even heard of the Charleston Battery, don’t feel too bad. It’s not an MLS club (Major League Soccer), but rather a USL club (second division of the United Soccer League).
Visually, the uniform pays tribute to the all-new C40 Recharge crossover, drawing inspiration from the unique topography design featured on the vehicle’s dashboard – but where the C40 Recharge boasts a topographical representation of Sweden’s Abisko National Park, this new uniform provides a visual of the land around Patriots Point, home of the soccer club.
“We are delighted to have the opportunity to feature a unique design detail from our Volvo C40 Recharge model on the Battery club uniform,” said Volvo exec Jim Raggi. “We hope the collaborative design underscores our pride in being part of the Charleston community and dedication to responsible stewardship of the local area.”
Aside from the bespoke topographical visuals, the uniform also comes with high-visibility orange accents, as a direct nod to Volvo’s safety legacy.
Now, since this is an Alternate uniform / 3rd kit, it will only be worn by players at select matches during the 2022 regular season. Most of the games will still be played using either the standard Home or Away uniform.
If you happen to be a Battery fan, you’ll probably want to know that these alternate uniforms will make their official game debut on April 6 at Patriots Point during a home outing against South Georgia Tormenta FC, in the second round of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup.
Oh and if you have never even heard of the Charleston Battery, don’t feel too bad. It’s not an MLS club (Major League Soccer), but rather a USL club (second division of the United Soccer League).