Buick Park Avenue Virtually Resurrected for 2022, Wants To Make Land Yachts Great Again

Unless you’re excited about the Encore, Encore GX, Envision, and Enclave, together with their derivatives, Buick’s modern vehicle lineup is anything but exciting. But this wasn’t always the case because some of you may remember that time when they used to dedicate a good chunk of their funds to making big sedans.
Sure, gas prices were way down, most new car buyers didn’t give a flying hoot about SUVs, and the world wasn’t on the edge of being totally reshaped back then when vehicles such as the Buick Park Avenue were a rather common sight.
The nomenclature was first used by the GM-owned brand for an option package on the Electra in 1975, and three years later, it became a trim level of that very same model. In 1990, however, Buick got the green light to use its parent company’s C platform to develop the first-gen Park Avenue.
It was related to quite a few Caddys, including the DeVille and Fleetwood, as well as the Oldsmobile 98, and Pontiac Bonneville. It was retired by the second-gen in 1996, which survived until 2005. Two years later, General Motors brought back the moniker for a China-only third-gen, a Chevy Caprice related sedan that managed to hold on to the assembly line until 2012, and that was the last time we heard anything about the Buick Park Avenue.
Unofficially, though, the model was occasionally brought back from the dead by several rendering artists these past few years. The latest attempt bears Jlord8’s signature, and it is a rebadged version of the Cadillac CT6, which has been dead in North America since the 2020 model year. It sports different front and rear ends, new wheels and logos, and looks like an interesting proposal in the segment. Still, if by some miracle Buick decided to launch it, would you actually consider buying it?
