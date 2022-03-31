Paraplegic Jumps Sasquatched Ford Bronco Badlands 43 Feet, Makes It Look Casual

Remember the ruckus caused within the Internet community and with authorities by the recent, highly illegal Tesla jump on a public street? Well, we seriously do not condone such practices and advise everyone not to try this anywhere.
However, the jumping hype is not going to end just because a stupid person did it for clicks, the audience, and damaged both the car (also some surrounding parked vehicles) and put everyone in harm’s way. As such, one could take notice of Shaun, the adventurer behind The Story Till Now channel on YouTube, who decided his brand-new Bronco also needed to catch some (massive) air... with a little professional help.
Now, extreme motorsport enthusiasts might remember the name Bruce Cook. He was the motocross rider who, following an ill-fated attempted double front flip, crashed the motorcycle and was left paralyzed from the waist down in 2014. Alas, he was not the man to get into a spiral of self-destruction following this bad luck, so the very next year he was back in the saddle. More so, he became the world’s first paraplegic to successfully attempt a backflip...
Inspirational, right? Wait for it because it gets even better. He has been a cheerfully “crazy” Internet presence for years and somehow got convinced by Shaun that a massive Bronco jump was not a bad idea at all. Sure, when you have a professional who learned the hardest way the consequences of a stunt gone wrong, a “safety 2nd” decal seems ironical and self-referential.
By the way, everything was prepared in advance, complete with ramps and testing... sort of. The car that should have jumped ahead of the main stunt (a beat-down VW Golf) declined to start even though Bruce tried to handbrake-turn to convince it (around the 4:50 mark). So, all they could do was do more preparation (from 8:25) in the main video embedded below.
Then, with improvised universal hand controls for the gas and brake pedals, Bruce Cook proceeded to tackle the big ramp jump. And he flawlessly showed the Bronco Badlands Sasquatch can land such stunts without breaking a sweat from the 9:25 mark. You know when someone is a true (unofficial) professional when something like this seems incredibly easy and casual 43-feet-long (13.10-meter) day-to-day activity...
