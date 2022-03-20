Brand-New Tesla Model S Jumps 50 Feet Into the Air, Everybody's Speechless

What’s a couple of hundred thousand dollars to someone that makes millions or gets handed expensive stuff for no effort at all? If you’re answer is nothing, then we’re on the same page. We get some fresh proof that some people simply don’t appreciate what they have.
YouTuber Alex Choi attended a Tesla meeting where owners showed what modifications they made to their cars. Everything ran smoothly and everyone was enjoying their time there. But the night ended in a completely different matter.
Choi was approached by a Tesla owner that out of the blue wanted to show him where David Dobrik (a.k.a Borat) jumped his EV from Elon Musk’s company. Since this was a friendly encounter and a curious invitation, he accepted. What he didn’t expect was to see this owner attempt a jump in that exact spot with his brand-new Tesla Model S.
The YouTuber even says that the driver of the flying and now totaled Tesla attempted this on its own. Moreover, he’s done without any practice or test run beforehand.
Naturally, a crowd gathers, and everyone starts filming. For some reason, the owner of the acrobatic Tesla violently accelerated, and the jump instantly became a very short flying lesson. The outcome, well… You can see it for yourself. The car was destroyed. What’s sad is that other innocent owners had their cars damaged as well because the impact with the ground was so brutal.
Fortunately, nobody was seriously hurt. Apart from the new Tesla and some other damage to public property, nothing else went wrong.
Still, the video is further proof that Model S vehicles are safe and can protect even the most adventurous drivers.
A new Tesla Model S can offer some insane accelerations when the right conditions are met. Moreover, the vehicle is heavy because it has a large battery pack and electric motors that aren’t light. Nothing good could’ve come out of this stunt.
Watch the video for yourself and draw your own conclusions but remember to always stay safe and take care on the road.
