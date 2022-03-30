How Much Would You Pay for a Brand-New 2021 Ford Bronco Badlands Delivered Next Week?

It’s not easy to buy a Ford Bronco today, being one of the most sought-after vehicles in the U.S. right now. This is why many people sell it immediately after they take delivery of the SUV, making a lot of money in the process. And since people are willing to pay to have a Bronco as soon as possible it’s impossible to break the circle.
Being in the market for a new Ford Bronco today is bad, considering how long the waiting list is. And it’s not just the wait, but also the markups that dealers ask for at delivery. So it’s either waiting a lot or paying a lot or both, most of the time. This has led a lot of people to flip the SUV on the used-car market for a quick buck.
Believe it or not, the Bronco is today the hottest selling used vehicle on the market, despite most of the examples being brand new. The average selling price is incredibly high too at over $73,000, which is 50%-100% above the MSRP.
If you decide you need a Bronco right now, it’s easy to find one on auctions platforms like Bring a Trailer. If you’re asking yourself how much will you have to pay for one, this is more of how much are you willing to pay. Research tools on Bring a Trailer show Bronco sells consistently for between $60,000 and $90,000 with occasional spikes towards the $100,000. But some examples sold for a lot less in the past month, as low as $46,250 actually.
We can’t predict how much people are willing to bid for this 2021 Ford Bronco Badlands, being too early into the auction. We are sure though it will attract a lot of attention, coming with all the nice extras people want. It’s a Badland with four doors, a soft canvas top, and a manual transmission most people have appreciated as being one of the smoothest on the market. The engine is the 2.3-liter inline-four EcoBoost with 300 horsepower.
The SUV was acquired new in February 2022 for an MSRP of $50,575 including destination charges, which means it has around $4,500 worth of extras. The seller notes he only drove the car for 156 miles, so you can consider it new. There’s just one bidder at the moment, with a $15,000 offer, but we are still six days before the auction ends. If you’re interested, head to Bring a Trailer and place your bid. If you fancy another color or equipment, there are a lot of Broncos on offer at BaT. They don’t call it “Broncos are Trending” for nothing.
