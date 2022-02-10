2022 Ford Bronco Everglades Special Edition Has Extreme Off-Road Dreams, There's a Catch

Right on schedule, as it is easier when you reveal a vehicle online, Blue Oval aficionados can marvel at the 2022 Ford Bronco Everglades. The new special edition promises lots, albeit with an important caveat.
So, let us get the main issue out of our system. The Detroit automaker promises its all-new 2022 Bronco Everglades has been “engineered and outfitted to take on extreme adventures with confidence.” But not everyone will have access to its extreme adventure and off-road goodies. This is simply because FoMoCo is pitting the new special edition as an exclusive offering for “existing Bronco reservation holders.”
Might that be an atonement for all the major sins of the reinvented sixth-generation Bronco SUV? Who knows? Ford is certainly keeping mum on the issue. Especially as CEO Jim Farley’s final teaser for Everglades was flooded and mudded with swampy comments about the company’s disastrous track record, that is understandable.
Hopefully, everything will get better from now on. As for the Bronco Everglades, this one is probably for people that do not want to go down the aftermarket route. Even as they feel like a regular Bronco Sasquatch is not enough, while the feisty Bronco Raptor is, in turn, a bit too much. There, we positioned it for everyone. Now, onto the adventure goodies.
Just five colors are available: Eruption Green, Area 51, Shadow Black, Cactus Gray, as well as an exclusive shade of Desert Sand that will be available in low volumes. It also comes with new Urban Green accents inside. Meanwhile, the exterior packs bespoke graphics with Everglades' topography. As well as redesigned, squared wheel arches with matching Sasquatch fender flares.
Additionally, Ford offers a standard Ford Performance heavy-duty modular front bumper with a Zeon 10-S Warn winch, protective safari bar, rock rails, and the Black Diamond/Badlands steel bash plates. There is also an interesting signature element. Ford has designed in-house a “class-exclusive” modular snorkel running up the A-pillar. Along with additional mods, water fording capability has been raised to 36.4 inches (92.45 cm).
Interestingly, the automaker only mentions the 300-horsepower 2.3-liter EcoBoost engine among powertrain options. Also, ordering kicks off in March, the first deliveries come this summer, and pricing starts from $53,000. Plus $1,495 for destination and delivery charges.
Might that be an atonement for all the major sins of the reinvented sixth-generation Bronco SUV? Who knows? Ford is certainly keeping mum on the issue. Especially as CEO Jim Farley’s final teaser for Everglades was flooded and mudded with swampy comments about the company’s disastrous track record, that is understandable.
Hopefully, everything will get better from now on. As for the Bronco Everglades, this one is probably for people that do not want to go down the aftermarket route. Even as they feel like a regular Bronco Sasquatch is not enough, while the feisty Bronco Raptor is, in turn, a bit too much. There, we positioned it for everyone. Now, onto the adventure goodies.
Just five colors are available: Eruption Green, Area 51, Shadow Black, Cactus Gray, as well as an exclusive shade of Desert Sand that will be available in low volumes. It also comes with new Urban Green accents inside. Meanwhile, the exterior packs bespoke graphics with Everglades' topography. As well as redesigned, squared wheel arches with matching Sasquatch fender flares.
Additionally, Ford offers a standard Ford Performance heavy-duty modular front bumper with a Zeon 10-S Warn winch, protective safari bar, rock rails, and the Black Diamond/Badlands steel bash plates. There is also an interesting signature element. Ford has designed in-house a “class-exclusive” modular snorkel running up the A-pillar. Along with additional mods, water fording capability has been raised to 36.4 inches (92.45 cm).
Interestingly, the automaker only mentions the 300-horsepower 2.3-liter EcoBoost engine among powertrain options. Also, ordering kicks off in March, the first deliveries come this summer, and pricing starts from $53,000. Plus $1,495 for destination and delivery charges.