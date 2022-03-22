Someone Watched Too Many Ford Commercials, Killed a 2021 Bronco in a Mud Excursion

Many people buy the Ford Bronco for its massive coolness, without ever thinking of going off the tarmac. But others take Bronco commercials a little too literally and they try to replicate them in real-life scenarios, with various degrees of success. A 2021 Ford Bronco owner just got his vehicle destroyed after going off-road, and a TikTok user posted the videos to prove it.
Off-roading can be a fun activity, but many discover the hard way it is also an expensive hobby. Wise people buy a $2,000 old battered off-roader and run it until it breaks if it ever. But there are others who think spending tens of thousands of dollars for a new off-roader brings a superior experience. In fact, it only brings a fatter bill when their shiny new vehicle gets demolished in an off-road blunder.
It’s what a 2021 Ford Bronco owner found, according to a video posted on TikTok by the user @mach1cody. The video shows a muddy grey pasta coming out of the oil pan, a sure sign the vehicle has drawn water into the engine. This usually happens when the driver underestimates the depth of the stream and the air intake hose gets under the water. That’s why proper off-roaders use a snorkel to raise the air intake to the cabin level.
Depending on how much water entered the engine, this could have different consequences. A small quantity will probably lead to limited damage – flush the engine and pour in new oil and you’re good to go. But more water can lead to a hydro lock with dire consequences like broken rods and a catastrophic engine failure. Judging by the look of the fluid coming out of the oil pan, it seems the latter is more likely.
Indeed, the same user followed up with another video that shows the Bronco completely stripped of its body. The front part of the engine is also missing, while the chassis of the vehicle is all covered in mud, further explaining what happened. It’s safe to say that this Bronco has probably had its last off-road adventure, or the owner will pay for the repairs to the tune of another vehicle. It might be worthy, though, considering how long he’d have to wait for a new Bronco.
It’s what a 2021 Ford Bronco owner found, according to a video posted on TikTok by the user @mach1cody. The video shows a muddy grey pasta coming out of the oil pan, a sure sign the vehicle has drawn water into the engine. This usually happens when the driver underestimates the depth of the stream and the air intake hose gets under the water. That’s why proper off-roaders use a snorkel to raise the air intake to the cabin level.
Depending on how much water entered the engine, this could have different consequences. A small quantity will probably lead to limited damage – flush the engine and pour in new oil and you’re good to go. But more water can lead to a hydro lock with dire consequences like broken rods and a catastrophic engine failure. Judging by the look of the fluid coming out of the oil pan, it seems the latter is more likely.
Indeed, the same user followed up with another video that shows the Bronco completely stripped of its body. The front part of the engine is also missing, while the chassis of the vehicle is all covered in mud, further explaining what happened. It’s safe to say that this Bronco has probably had its last off-road adventure, or the owner will pay for the repairs to the tune of another vehicle. It might be worthy, though, considering how long he’d have to wait for a new Bronco.
@mach1cody You’ll never guess how many miles are on it… #bronco #ford #mechanic ? original sound - Cody Nick