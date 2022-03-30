Axial’s SCX10 Early Ford Bronco Is an Amazing Off-Road Rig That Anyone Can Afford

Introduced back in 1966 as a competitor for the Jeep CJ-5, International Harvester Scout, or Toyota Land Cruiser, the original Ford Bronco is one of the most desirable vehicles on the collector’s market right now, with prices easily going over $70,000 for a well-kept example.
However, for almost $600, you can get the mind-blowing 1:10 scale, radio-controlled (RC) version from Axial. Based in the U.S., the company founded in 2005 has quickly become one of the most recognizable names in the world of RCs, thanks to the high-quality, realism, and ruggedness of their products.
These characteristics stand at the core of their SCX10 Early Ford Bronco. Officially licensed by Ford, the model comes with a polycarbonate body beefed up with impressive off-road hardware such as a tube cage, fender flares, rock sliders, and opening tube doors. To enhance realism, it has hidden body mounts a hood scoop, license plates, windshield wipers, LED headlights and taillights, or plate bumpers that are placed at the optimal approach angle for unobstructed climbing and crawling.
Another visual feature that makes this model stand out is the impressively detailed interior. Inside the cab, the Bronco boasts accurately reproduced features like seats, dashboard, shifter, foot pedals, and a steering wheel.
retro-style, three-piece beadlock wheels wrapped in licensed 1.9-inch replica Falken Wildpeak M/T tires that can be easily removed for cleaning or replacement.
The realism continues under the body where a replica 5.0-liter V8, transmission housing, and transfer case hide the powerful Axial 35T motor and the two-speed gearbox.
In addition to its stunning looks, the SCX10’s chassis is equally impressive. The structure is equipped with straight axles, locking differentials, a triangulated suspension with stainless-steel pivot points, and fully adjustable, oil-filled aluminum coilovers.
With all this hardware, plus the ability to switch between high and low gear ratios or lock the diffs, this little Bronco behaves like a life-size rock crawler out in the wild, regardless of the terrain it encounters. As you can see in the video below, if it weren’t for the absence of a driver, you could easily be led to believe that you’re watching a real 4x4.
smartphone through a dedicated app, but you’ll have to purchase an additional module to enable this feature.
While this is a ready-to-run (RTR) package, you’ll still need to purchase a battery pack and a charger. According to the manufacturer, the Bronco has a standard battery tray that accepts standard, full-size LiPo or NiMH packs.
For decades, off-roading has been a hobby, as well as a downright addiction for many. Apart from the multitude of capable off-roaders that are now available in dealerships or the mind-blowing variety of aftermarket upgrades that can turn any 4x4 into a monster, this phenomenon has reached the world of RC vehicles in recent years.
There are loads of rock-crawling SUVs and pick-up truck scale models to choose from, but if you happen to be a fan of the original Bronco, this amazing rig by Axial is by far the perfect choice.
