Nikola Releases Interesting Technical Details of the Tre FCEV

The two Nikola Tre FCEV alpha prototypes are still carrying beer for AB InBev in California, powered only by hydrogen. Until March 23, they had run 8,000 miles and hauled over 1.5 million pounds (680,000 kilograms) of product. We’re well informed about these customer tests the company is performing but still want more information on the trucks themselves. Thanks to the company’s Capital Markets Day, we now do.

10 photos