1970 Cadillac Eldorado "Land Yacht" Gets Modernized Rendering

The 1970s game is so much more than just muscle cars. We also have giant luxury cars, dinosaurs that have disappeared almost without a trace. Having a giant car with only two doors may seem a little strange now, but the Eldorado was a powerful status statement in its era.
Everybody knows about the Cadillac big boats, but from the perspective of somebody living in 2020, these truly are special cars. And one of the biggest land yachts of them all is the Eldorado from the 1970s.
Cadillac is a French name and Eldorado (technically el Dorado) is Spanish for "the golden one," a mythical treasure hidden in the jungle. Put the two together and you somehow end up with the American dream. In many ways, it was the ultimate consumer luxury statement at that time.
The Eldorado is much older than that, but it reached its pinnacle in the 1970s. By then, Cadillac was making about 30,000 of these luxury vehicles per year, and unlike the modern Cadillacs, this is a car that could only have worked in the United States. It is massive by any measure, measuring about 18.5 feet from one chromed bumper to the other and 6.5 feet wide. That's two feet longer than a BMW X7, for example.
It had a lot of personalities too. The hood was long enough to park your ATV on and the engine could go up to an 8.2-liter V8. One look at the Eldorado and you immediately know it doesn't belong in the modern world. However, wb.artist20 still did his best to modernize a 1970s icon.
His digital transition into 2020 uses styling elements from the modern luxury sedans, such as the vertical LED lights and the shield-like grille design. The Eldorado also gets bigger alloy wheels with spokes, plastic bumpers, and simplified bodywork. Still, it's the antithesis of the practical, reasonable Cadillacs people buy today.
