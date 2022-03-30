CGI Pontiac Trans Am Pickup Shows a Bandit Firebird Truck That Sadly Never Was

Sharing the platform with the iconic Chevy Camaro, Pontiac’s Firebird was envisioned as the other half of the recipe to fight Blue Oval’s Mercury Cougar/Ford Mustang duo. Little did they know their Trans Am would become the stuff of legends because of a certain bandit...
Naturally, the reasons were simple: Burt Reynolds, a 1970s Pontiac Firebird Trans Am, and the pop culture “Smokey and the Bandit” wonder. Fans will also remember that a truck, some bootlegged Coors beer, and funny law enforcement blocking were involved in the road trip action-comedy film.
And that gets us to the point where an alternate universe POV would also see Cledus “Snowman” Snow (Jerry Reed) potentially join in on the Pontiac Firebird Trans Am hype with a pickup truck version of his own. Well, that certainly never happened, neither on screen nor in real life. But we can all dream, right?
Alongside Jim, the virtual artist better known as jlord8 on social media, who has imagined a new entry in the 1980s/1990s CGI series of pickup trucks that (sadly) were never produced by automakers. Fans of his prolific works already know that he is a diehard enthusiast of classic 1980s and 1990s rides, and even owns a G-body 1986 Buick Regal T-Type.
Naturally, that meant a lot of Grand National (and related) CGIs, but he also loves to twist and turn the past for other major General Motors nameplates. Just recently, he kicked off a little virtual program that seemingly involved Chevrolet’s 2014 Cheyenne pickup truck concept, first imagining a Buick pickup so cool you would want to buy one and then doubling up with an Oldsmobile 442 truck that was such a CGI Hurst hauler.
Now, there is a third member of the digital family, the Pontiac Firebird ‘Bandit’ Trans Am pickup truck that jumped at the top of the list of “silly stuff” he has done over the years. Naturally, the Single Cab features the renowned Pontiac beak and the referential “Smokey and the Bandit” livery, just to make sure we all know where the homage comes from.
