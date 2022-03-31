Is a 2023 Acura Integra Tourer Enough to Make You Consider Buying a Sporty Wagon?

If you’re one of those people who is addicted to crossovers, then the answer is probably no, even if a long roof version of the all-new Acura Integra would be a more-than-interesting proposal in the segment.
But wait, does this actually mean that they are going to make one? In all likelihood, that would also be a no, yet that didn’t stop sugardesign_1 from imagining it.
Such a model would likely add the Tourer suffix to its name and would be identical to the 2023 Integra up to the B pillars. Further behind, it would get a slightly less arched roofline ending with a spoiler, and bigger three-quarter windows. The rear fenders would have to grow in size too in order to make the entire luggage area bigger, with a more upright tailgate improving loading and unloading.
A hypothetical estate variant of the 2023 Acura Integra would share everything else with its short-roof sibling, including the cockpit design, and the technology, comfort, and safety gear. It would also pack the same turbocharged 1.5-liter four-cylinder engine, making 200 hp and 192 lb-ft (260 Nm) of torque, which is the same lump used in the latest Honda Civic Si.
Due to its more family-friendly nature, the 2023 Acura Integra Tourer would be a bit more expensive than the real deal, otherwise expected to start at around $30,000 in the United States. Order books will officially open this spring, but in the meantime, the automaker has started accepting reservations for it, with interested parties having to choose between three trim levels.
The lineup kicks off with the entry-level A-Spec, equipped with a continuously variable transmission (CVT), followed by the A-Spec w/Technology, also featuring a CVT. The latter is also available with a six-speed manual gearbox, and it is this grade that has turned out to be the most popular, with roughly 70% of the people who have reserved a build slot opting for it.
