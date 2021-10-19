All-New 2022 Honda Civic Si Breaks Cover With 200 HP, Standard Six-Speed Manual

Meet the best-handling, best-equipped and most fun-to-drive Civic Si ever in the all-new 2022 model. According to Honda, this car is targeting a new generation of young driving enthusiasts and you’ll be able to see it in person at dealerships throughout the U.S. later this year.
Visually, the Si comes with a new upper front bumper design, reshaped rear bumper with two large oval exhaust tips, new front spoiler, gloss black trunk lid spoiler, plus gloss black trim on the mirrors and window surrounds. You also get standard LED headlights and taillights, plus 18-inch ten-spoke alloy wheels finished in matte black at no extra cost. As for the color, it’s called Blazing Orange Pearl and it’s an Si-exclusive.
The interior is visibly more “driver-focused” than that of a regular 2022 Civic, boasting body stabilizing sports seats with built-in head restraints, sport pedals, red contrast stitching (doors, steering wheel, center arm rest, shifter), and plenty of onboard goodies such as the 9-inch HD touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration, or the 12-speaker Bose premium sound system.
In terms of safety, the new Civic Si comes with all the active safety systems you might find on any other modern Civic model, including redesigned driver and front passenger airbags, and the Honda Sensing suite of driver-assist technologies.
Alright, now that the “boring” stuff is out of the way, let’s talk performance. This is, after all, a sports sedan.
Power comes from an updated 1.5-liter turbocharged VTEC engine, with an output of 200 hp and 192 lb-ft (260 Nm) of torque. It works alongside an exclusive short-throw six-speed manual gearbox featuring a new, more rigid shift lever mounting bracket. The Si also comes with the Civic Type R’s rev-matching system, meaning you get the same 430 m/s response time while in Sport mode.
Aside from the Normal and Sport driving modes, the 2022 Civic Si’s updated Drive Mode system also allows the driver to individually select engine response, steering effort and gauge cluster color parameters.
“Civic Si is a performance icon that has offered affordable high-performance for four decades and the new Honda Civic Si continues that legacy,” said Honda exec, Dave Gardner. “It isn’t just a blast to drive, it’s hands down the best Civic Si we’ve ever offered to our customers.”
