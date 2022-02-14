2023 Acura Integra Pre-Orders Starting Next Month, Priced From “Around $30,000”

A disappointing revival of the Integra, the Civic Si-twinned 2023 model will be available to pre-order next month. Acura continues to mention a retail price of “around $30,000” for the most basic of configurations, which begs an obvious question. Why get an Integra over a Civic Si?
Acura says that it’s “the only vehicle in its segment to offer a six-speed manual transmission,” which is correct because the more expensive BMW 2er Gran Coupe is exclusively offered with a torque-converter automatic.
Acura further mentions “the only liftback body style” in the premium compact segment, which is correct as well. Be that as it may, the Honda-owned marque doesn’t seem to understand that greater differentiation from the Civic Si would’ve made the Integra more desirable than it currently is.
On the other hand, it’s also worth noting that a very well-designed Integra wouldn’t have sold well either. Sedans are dying a slow death in the U.S. where utilities and trucks reign supreme, and yet another sporty three-box model wouldn’t have made any difference for the better of this body style.
Previewed in September 2021 by the China-exclusive Honda Integra, the Acura Integra will be produced at the Marysville Auto Plant in Ohio. Preceded by the ILX, the newcomer combines the aforementioned six-speed manual with a limited-slip differential and a high-output mill. The 1.5-liter VTEC Turbo, to be more precise, which is good for 200 ponies and 192 pound-feet (260 Nm) of torque from 1,800 to 5,000 rpm in the 2022 model year Civic Si.
It's also worth noting the stick shift is advertised as being available, not standard. Acura still hasn’t detailed the standard two-pedal transmission, so we don’t know whether it’s a continuously variable design like in the Civic or a dual-clutch unit similar to the eight-speed transmission in the ILX.
"This new Integra, will continue to deliver on the original's unique aspirational yet attainable market position, with emotional performance and style, combined with the versatility and utility sought after by today's buyers,” declared Jon Ikeda, Vice President and Brand Officer at Acura.
