Excited About the New Acura Integra? It’s Probably Nothing More Than a Rebodied Civic Si

Countless examples made and three generations later, and the Integra is bound to make a comeback. The moniker has already been revived by Acura after a 20-year hiatus, yet it is currently used on a so-called prototype that was unveiled just recently.
Previewing the final production model that will arrive at dealers across the United States in the first half of next year, it looks rather sleek up front, with the overall design of the face tying it to the brand’s latest models. It has a slightly sloping roofline behind the B pillars, which, combined with the compact size and body style, will make it a rival to the likes of the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe and Mercedes-Benz CLA.
Dressed in yellow, with identically-finished Brembo brake calipers behind the 19-inch black wheels, it has several black accents, sports the corporate logos at both ends, and has ‘Integra’ decals (unless they’re painted too) on the sides. The blacked out windows prevent us from taking a look inside, so we reckon that the interior is not quite finished yet.
In fact, we don’t know much about it, as the automaker was coy on specifics. Thus, the size is one of the biggest unknowns, together with the specs of the engine, which is a turbocharged 1.5-liter VTEC. Sounds familiar? That’s because we’re probably looking at the same mill that powers the latest Honda Civic Si.
It might seem like we’re bashing Acura’s upcoming Integra based on images of the concept and the little data they have released so far. And we kind of are, because it will likely be a fancier looking Honda Civic Si, perhaps fitted with higher quality materials in order to take on the German establishment. However, we are always glad whenever automakers decide to revive old nameplates and not use them on new crossovers – hear that Ford? Yes, we’re talking about the Puma.
Only time will tell whether the new Acura Integra will be a clever alternative to other sporty compact cars, and whether the auto firm plans to launch it in markets outside North America. We’ll wrap up this story in a brief moment, yet not before reminding you that this will be the first Integra to be built in America. Production will kick off in a few months at the Marysville factory in Ohio, which is also where the TLX comes to life.
Set to join the Acura models currently sold in the United States, it will slot between the ILX compact and TLX midsize sedans. The former has an MSRP of $26,500, and the latter can be had from $37,500. The RDX and MDX crossovers kick off at $39,300 and $47,200 respectively. The brand’s most expensive product is still the NSX. It broke cover in the NSX Type S specification a few months ago, with 600 horsepower, and starts at $169,500. Production is capped at 350 units, out of which 300 are destined for the U.S. of A.
