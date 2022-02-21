2023 Acura/Honda Integra Type R Hits the CGI Blender Gunning for the AMG CLA 35

Previewed by a prototype last fall, the Acura Integra is making a comeback this spring, with the automaker officially announcing that they will open reservations for it on March 10.
Details surrounding the five-door liftback are still scarce, and they haven’t even shown the final production model yet. However, while it partially remains shrouded in mystery, rendering artists have already had their way with it.
Take SugarDesign_1’s idea, for instance, who remembered the classic Integra Type R. The model has been imagined in a very official-ish manner, using the Honda brand instead of Acura, with a different moniker out back in Chinese, because in the digital realm, it is aimed at the People’s Republic apparently.
Mixing the actual prototype, as well as its compact sibling from Honda, namely the new-gen Civic, the digital illustrations portray it in a two-door body style. It has different front and rear lighting units compared to the pre-production Integra, a big wing out back, larger wheels that spin around the uprated brakes, red Honda logos, and Type R badging.
Logic dictates that a hypothetical Integra Type R, which hasn’t been confirmed, by the way, would share many nuts and bolts with the upcoming Civic Type R that is due later this year. The new-gen hot hatch has been confirmed with a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder unit, hooked up to a six-speed manual transmission that will channel the yet undisclosed output and torque to the front wheels. Reports indicate that it could have similar numbers to its predecessor, which makes do with 306 hp and 295 lb-ft (400 Nm) in the United States.
But what’s your opinion on the topic, should Honda/Acura give the new Integra a Type R variant? We’d say yes, as it would be a more affordable alternative to the Audi S3 Sedan and Mercedes-AMG CLA 35, but the ball is in their court, and they’ll have to decide whether it would justify the multi-million dollar investment.
Take SugarDesign_1’s idea, for instance, who remembered the classic Integra Type R. The model has been imagined in a very official-ish manner, using the Honda brand instead of Acura, with a different moniker out back in Chinese, because in the digital realm, it is aimed at the People’s Republic apparently.
Mixing the actual prototype, as well as its compact sibling from Honda, namely the new-gen Civic, the digital illustrations portray it in a two-door body style. It has different front and rear lighting units compared to the pre-production Integra, a big wing out back, larger wheels that spin around the uprated brakes, red Honda logos, and Type R badging.
Logic dictates that a hypothetical Integra Type R, which hasn’t been confirmed, by the way, would share many nuts and bolts with the upcoming Civic Type R that is due later this year. The new-gen hot hatch has been confirmed with a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder unit, hooked up to a six-speed manual transmission that will channel the yet undisclosed output and torque to the front wheels. Reports indicate that it could have similar numbers to its predecessor, which makes do with 306 hp and 295 lb-ft (400 Nm) in the United States.
But what’s your opinion on the topic, should Honda/Acura give the new Integra a Type R variant? We’d say yes, as it would be a more affordable alternative to the Audi S3 Sedan and Mercedes-AMG CLA 35, but the ball is in their court, and they’ll have to decide whether it would justify the multi-million dollar investment.