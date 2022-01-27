2000 Acura Integra Type R Is One Sweet DC2 With Very Low Miles

Widely touted as the best FWD car ever produced, the DC2 Integra Type R is a very rare breed. 1,350-ish examples were delivered in U.S. spec for model year 2000 in two hues: Flamenco Black Pearl and Phoenix Yellow.
Chassis number JH4DC2316YS005100 is one of the latter, and it’s probably the best-preserved Integra Type R on sale right now. With two days left on the ticker, this low-mileage example is listed on Bring a Trailer with a high bid of $111,111. Acura originally charged $24,805 when the car was brand-spanking new, which converts to $40,160 adjusted for inflation.
Presented with 6,649 miles (10,701 kilometers) on the clock, this amazing time capsule was purchased brand new by the seller in June 2000. Offered with a clean history report and similarly clean title in the seller’s name, the car is joined by the manufacturer’s literature and miscellaneous parts. More specifically, parts like the original battery brace, oil cap, and foot pedals.
Never damaged according to the Carfax report, this DC2 features a center armrest-mounted plaque that lists the vehicle as number 1,439 produced in the series. The battery brace and oil cap have been replaced under current ownership, and a red decorative cap now complements the radiator’s cap.
Also fitted with aftermarket pedals that look a little chintzy, this Integra Type R had its 12-volt battery replaced in May 2021. Extremely clean on the inside, the DC2 is relatively spartan. Air conditioning, power windows, and a CD stereo are the cabin’s highlights, but from an enthusiast driver’s perspective, the five-speed manual transmission’s gear knob matters most.
The row-your-own transaxle is connected to a high-revving B18C5 inline-four engine with dual overhead cams and VTEC variable valve timing. Presented on the original 15-inch alloys wrapped in Bridgestone Potenza rubber shoes with 2000 date codes, this collectible machine is much obliged to deliver 195 horsepower at 8,000 rpm and 130 pound-feet (176 Nm) at 7,500 rpm. To whom it may concern, the fuel cutoff kicks in at 8,500 rpm.
Presented with 6,649 miles (10,701 kilometers) on the clock, this amazing time capsule was purchased brand new by the seller in June 2000. Offered with a clean history report and similarly clean title in the seller’s name, the car is joined by the manufacturer’s literature and miscellaneous parts. More specifically, parts like the original battery brace, oil cap, and foot pedals.
Never damaged according to the Carfax report, this DC2 features a center armrest-mounted plaque that lists the vehicle as number 1,439 produced in the series. The battery brace and oil cap have been replaced under current ownership, and a red decorative cap now complements the radiator’s cap.
Also fitted with aftermarket pedals that look a little chintzy, this Integra Type R had its 12-volt battery replaced in May 2021. Extremely clean on the inside, the DC2 is relatively spartan. Air conditioning, power windows, and a CD stereo are the cabin’s highlights, but from an enthusiast driver’s perspective, the five-speed manual transmission’s gear knob matters most.
The row-your-own transaxle is connected to a high-revving B18C5 inline-four engine with dual overhead cams and VTEC variable valve timing. Presented on the original 15-inch alloys wrapped in Bridgestone Potenza rubber shoes with 2000 date codes, this collectible machine is much obliged to deliver 195 horsepower at 8,000 rpm and 130 pound-feet (176 Nm) at 7,500 rpm. To whom it may concern, the fuel cutoff kicks in at 8,500 rpm.