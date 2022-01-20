Mini Anime Series Premieres at Sundance, Celebrates Acura Type S Performance

The premium and sporty division of Japanese automaker Honda has an interesting treat for both its fans and anime aficionados. As a “presenting sponsor” of the 2022 Sundance Film Festival, it is launching something special.
Acura has just announced the arrival of “Chiaki’s Journey, the brand’s first-ever anime series.” The official worldwide debut has been programmed for the 2022 edition of the iconic Sundance Film Festival. Set up as a four-part anime series, this JDM-style drawn road trip features the all-new Acura Type S performance lineup models: 2022 TLX Type S, 2022 MDX Type S, and the mighty 2022 NSX Type S.
Probably hoping that diehard fans will excuse its controversially bland five-door liftback design, the all-new 2023 Acura Integra will also have a (credited) cameo appearance in the new anime series. That should certainly give its aficionados hope that one day (soon, hopefully) it will also join the performance roster with an all-new Integra Type S version.
According to the company, the new “Chiaki’s Journey” anime miniseries is “inspired by Acura’s challenger roots and passion for developing precision-crafted products that perform on-road and on track.” Logically, because of the current health concerns, one does not need to worry about not being present at the Sundance festival.
Instead, Acura’s Type S online portal hosts both the trailer for the series and all four 60-second episodes. Additionally, we also have them embedded below to celebrate “a young hero’s quest to overcome multiple challenges on her path toward victory.” Of course, cars also help a lot.
Those would be the recently introduced 2022 MDX Type S, Acura’s performance iteration of the brand’s flagship three-row SUV. Fans will certainly remember this is the very first high-riding Acura to proudly wear the Type S badge. And probably not the last one.
Then there is also Acura’s 2022 TLX Type S, a model that certainly shows a sporty sedan is way better than no sedan at all. Last, but not least, comes the supreme NSX in Type S configuration, the swan song of the current hybrid generation.
