Wayne Taylor Racing Acura Wins Rolex 24 at Daytona Qualifying Race

Piloted by Felipe Albuquerque and Ricky Taylor, their Wayne Taylor Racing Acura ARX-05 claimed first place in Sunday's first qualifying race at Daytona International Speedway. That weekend's "Roar Before the 24" event is designed to prepare racers for the upcoming 60th season of the 24-hour endurance race at Daytona International Speedway.Meanwhile, Tom Blomqvist and Oliver Jarvis led 17 laps on the way to a fourth-place result in their own ARX-05. This near-double podium finish comes nearly three decades to the date of Acura's first-ever win at the 24 Hours of Daytona back in 1992. Since then, Acura has risen to become one of America's top luxury performance brands. It's thanks in no small part to the technology developed, honed, and tested in the crucible of motorsport."It was only 100 minutes, but that was a very stressful, hard race. The car was great. Everyone at HPD has done a fantastic job to keep evolving and improving the ARX-05," said Ricky Taylor, one of two drivers from Acura, to see first place at the day's event.Fourth-place finisher Tom Blomqvist also had nothing but nice things to say. "It was cool. I enjoyed it. It's been a while since I raced over here [in the USA], so it was nice. I got a good start, made up a few positions, which was fun. It's always nice to move forward. We were running third but got a bit unlucky with traffic." Coverage of the Rolex 24 at Daytona season kicks off Saturday, January 29, at 1:30 p.m. EST on NBC. Check back for more updates right here on autoevolution.