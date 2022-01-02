Voluptuous Honda NSX Can Always Take Our Chequered Flag

Most of Liberty Walk’s creations follow a very similar pattern, so they look about the same, but there is still something sensuous about them, and the same goes for this first-gen Honda (Acura) NSX.
Modified for one of their clients living in Thailand, and the first one of its kind in the Asian country, according to the tuner based in the Land of the Rising Sun, the classic sports car has a swollen-up design and appears to be ready to hit the track, but it is likely that the oily bits have remained untouched.
We’ll get back to the latter part in a few moments, but first, let’s see what’s new, starting with the front and rear bolt-on fender flares that characterize the Japanese tuner’s projects. These are joined by the new apron, bigger side skirts, and four-fin diffuser out back that has been attached to the bumper using more visible bolts.
The OEM wing was dropped and replaced by a bigger one, and speaking of such things, these include the original wheels too, as instead, the tuner has equipped it with a set of Y-spoke alloys, wrapped in Kumho tires. The car has an air suspension, a silver finish, decorated by the typical Liberty Walk decals, a black top, and privacy windows.
Now, back to the engine, which, as we already mentioned, has likely remained stock, as Liberty Walk isn’t normally known for pumping fresh blood into its builds. As a reminder, the first-gen NSX came with a 3.0- and a 3.2-liter V6. The bigger lump was offered in its later years, with 290 hp, which is less than you’d get in the previous Honda Civic Type R hot hatch, but the NSX holds a special place in the automotive history and is regarded as a great driver’s car.
