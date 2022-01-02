Albert Pujols Rings In the New Year With a Ferrari 488 Pista Spider

It’s a win for baseball player Albert Pujols, as he rings in 2022 with a new ride. I'm talking about a head-turning new, white Ferrari 488 Pista Spider.
The Dominican baseball player became the first one to be a free agent. Nicknamed “The Machine,” he was on St. Louis Cardinals’ payroll in Major League Baseball for eleven seasons. He also played for the Los Angeles Angels for half a season, and the Los Angeles Dodgers.
At 41 years old, Pujols can take pride in his $170 million net worth, and has added a new ride to his collection, which is definitely note-worthy.
Champion Motoring dealership shared a set of pictures of Pujols’ new supercar, a Ferrari 488 Pista Spider. Its exterior is white with double black stripes with red in their center, which are seen all over the supercar. The interior continues the black and red theme on the leather seats, and you can note a lot of carbon fiber accents on the steering wheel, center console, and the interior of the two doors. The wheels have not received an update, and they still feature the stock option from Ferrari.
For three years in a row, in 2016, 2017 and 2018, Ferrari's V8 engine was voted "Engine of the Year." In the Pista 488 Spider, the 3.9-liter V8 twin-turbocharged engine is mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission, and it unleashes 710 horsepower (720 ps) at 8,000 rpm, and a maximum torque of 568 lb-ft (770 Nm) at 3,000 rpm. These figures help the supercar accelerate from zero to 62 mph (0-100 kph) in just 2.8 seconds, before maxing out to 211 mph (340 kph).
Among the cars he had over the years are a 2009 Cadillac Escalade, a 2006 Bentley Continental Flying Spur, a 2008 Lamborghini Murcielago, a 2007 Rolls-Royce Phantom, and a Ford F-150. And the Ferrari makes a fantastic addition to the baseball player’s garage.
At 41 years old, Pujols can take pride in his $170 million net worth, and has added a new ride to his collection, which is definitely note-worthy.
Champion Motoring dealership shared a set of pictures of Pujols’ new supercar, a Ferrari 488 Pista Spider. Its exterior is white with double black stripes with red in their center, which are seen all over the supercar. The interior continues the black and red theme on the leather seats, and you can note a lot of carbon fiber accents on the steering wheel, center console, and the interior of the two doors. The wheels have not received an update, and they still feature the stock option from Ferrari.
For three years in a row, in 2016, 2017 and 2018, Ferrari's V8 engine was voted "Engine of the Year." In the Pista 488 Spider, the 3.9-liter V8 twin-turbocharged engine is mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission, and it unleashes 710 horsepower (720 ps) at 8,000 rpm, and a maximum torque of 568 lb-ft (770 Nm) at 3,000 rpm. These figures help the supercar accelerate from zero to 62 mph (0-100 kph) in just 2.8 seconds, before maxing out to 211 mph (340 kph).
Among the cars he had over the years are a 2009 Cadillac Escalade, a 2006 Bentley Continental Flying Spur, a 2008 Lamborghini Murcielago, a 2007 Rolls-Royce Phantom, and a Ford F-150. And the Ferrari makes a fantastic addition to the baseball player’s garage.