Khaby Lame Teaches Another Ferrari Driver, Charles Leclerc, How to Get Into His Ferrari

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khaby Lame (@khaby00) Just a week ago, the Senegalese-Italian comedian was a guest at the race in Monza, Italy, and found a new niche for his funny videos: F1 drivers. In his first video, Khaby, wearing the red Ferrari outfit and a helmet, appeared alongside F1 driver Carlos Sainz , and hilariously showed the latter the proper way to get into the SF21 racing car.But his content with F1 drivers doesn’t end here, and now his videos feature the other Ferrari driver, Charles Leclerc. This time, he’s not teaching him how to do the job he’s supposed to know, getting into the car he drives on the race track, but found a simpler way to get into his Ferrari 488 Pista Spider without too many stunts.Starting with a more spectacular video from the internet where the valet does a cartwheel before opening the door, Khaby simply does the trademark hand gestures before letting Charles Leclerc get into his car.He wrote: “What happened to simplicity?We all seem to put on a stage,and we all feel compelled to put on a show. Thx to my bro @charles_leclerc , It was a pleasure.”In the video, the 23-year-old Monegasque driver appears with his own car, a custom Ferrari 488 Pista Spider. The car sports Monaco’s red & white stripes and Leclerc's race number, 16. There is also his signature showing up on the dashboard (check gallery).Ferrari boasts with the most powerful V8 engine mounted on a road car, the 3.9-liter twin-turbocharged unit with an output of 710 horsepower and 568 lb-ft (770 Nm) of torque at 3,000 rpm, connected to a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. The 488 Pista Spider can accelerate from 0 to 62 mph (0-100 kph) in only 2.8 seconds.The 488 Pista Spider comes with the same performance as its coupé counterpart, according to the manufacturer, but the difference lies in the reduced weight of 1,380 kg (3,042 lb) for the Spider.This model's staring price is $350,000, $20k more expensive than the 488 Pista which comes with a $330,000 price tag.